Cowboys are franchise with 'shakiest' position group in problematic area
For the second year in a row, the Dallas Cowboys are trying to figure out their ground game.
In 2024, they reunited with Ezekiel Elliott following his one-year stint with the New England Patriots. He couldn't hold the job down, but Rico Dowdle proved to be up to the task.
This season, they let Dowdle leave in free agency and signed Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. They also added rookies Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah, but there's no guaranteed franchise back in the mix.
That's why ESPN's Mike Clay named them the "shakiest" running back room in the NFL.
"Williams has the highest ceiling, but the 25-year-old has struggled badly with efficiency since tearing his right ACL in 2022," Clay said.
"Sanders was a nonfactor during two seasons in Carolina, though he showed some juice with 116 yards and two touchdowns in Week 18 last season. It's very possible fifth-rounder Blue sees some serious run as a rookie."
Williams and Sanders have each recorded 1,000-yard campaigns in the past, giving this depth chart more proven experience than the unit they brought into 2024. As we saw with Elliott, however, past success doesn't guarantee anything in the present.
Both Williams and Sanders have failed to hit four yards per carry over the past two seasons, meaning they could both be on the decline. Blue has been impressive in camp, but is currently sidelined by a bruised heel. That opened the door for Mafah, who has also stood out but remains an unknown.
While a solid running game would be huge for this franchise, it's difficult to dispute Clay's assessment.
