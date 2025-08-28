Cowboys legend predicts team will draft Arch Manning after Micah Parsons' trade
Dallas Cowboys fans have been wanting to see a conclusion between the team and Micah Parsons, as both sides couldn't agree on a new deal.
However, the conclusion fans got was the one they really never expected. The Cowboys have traded Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.
Fans, Parsons' former teammates, and former players who once wore the star are trying to make sense of what happened between Parsons and the team.
Legendary Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant is starting to see the vision that owner Jerry Jones may have for the future of the franchise. That future, to Bryant, involves drafting quarterback Arch Manning.
Bryant shared on his X account that, "Arch Manning will have a star on his helmet. Nobody can tell. me different."
Could this be the move that Jones ultimately wants to make? First, he would have to find a home for quarterback Dak Prescott, who he made the highest-paid player in the league last year.
As we know, Jones is not afraid to trade away his top stars. This could be a pivotal year in Prescott's career. Manning is the hot name at the moment, but are we sure putting your chips in for a quarterback that hasn't started a full season in college is the right move?
If anyone is going to do it, it would be Jerry.
