Cowboy Roundup: Dallas reaches new low; Cooper Rush SZN
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Week 9 of the NFL season is now officially in the books and it is time to turn our attention to the upcoming showdown with the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.
Times are rough for the Cowboys faithful and going into a crucial Week 10 clash without star quarterback Dak Prescott, and playing wounded stars like CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons, it's not looking the best.
But, Parsons showed some hope that the team still has some fight left.
We'll see how things go throughout the week, but for now, let's take a look around at some of the headlines creating buzz on the web.
Dallas Cowboys reach new low
The bad news keeps coming in for the Dallas Cowboys, but is this as bad as it's ever been? Blogging the Boys takes a look at what has become a new low for America's Former Team.
Cooper Rush SZN
While Dak Prescott's injury is a big blow to the Cowboys offense, all hope is not lost. Cooper Rush has proven to be a serviceable starter when he has been forced to step in, so let's see if the hot streak can continue.
