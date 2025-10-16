Shavon Revel mystery injury status remains but Cowboys CB takes positive step
The Dallas Cowboys have a huge matchup this Sunday when they take on the Washington Commanders.
The NFC East has suddenly become a division that is up for grabs, and the Cowboys have an incredible chance to make ground on their quest for the crown.
However, the team is still dealing with the same issue that plagued them last season. Injuries have been a major cause for concern in Dallas this season.
MORE: New drills at Cowboys practice suggest secondary shakeup incoming
But on Wednesday, the team got some good news with the first injury report of the week being released.
It appears that many players are trending in the right direction to maybe even make their presence known this upcoming week.
Still, there are a few players who are working on making their way to the field. One is even putting in the work to make his NFL debut.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb has Brian Schottenheimer all smiles with perfect birthday gift
2025 third-round pick Shavon Revel Jr. has yet to make his NFL debut for the Cowboys. The Cowboys drafted Revel, knowing that he would be nursing an injury he suffered in college upon his arrival.
Things have been somewhat quiet on the Revel front as the season has progressed. But on Thursday, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, shared an update on the injured Cowboys rookie.
Harris snapped a few photos of Revel going through some work with the rehab group during the media portion of Thursday's practice.
Injured Unit
The Cowboys' secondary has seen its fair share of injuries. Both starting cornerbacks, DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs, have had to bounce back from injuries that cut their 2024 campaign short.
MORE: Cowboys' Klayton Adams admits Jaydon Blue remains a mystery, for now
Now, the hope is that Revel can soon have his own comeback story for the franchise. The anticipation from the fanbase to see a glimpse of Revel on the field is still fairly high. Seeing him putting in work on the practice field won't tamper those feelings.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Commanders in Week 7
Cowboys' first Week 7 injury report shows team nearing full strength for first time
3 Dallas Cowboys who could be dealt at NFL trade deadline
New Cowboys mock draft bolsters DL with Micah Parsons replacement, massive DT
NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Cowboys stumble heading into Week 7
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie