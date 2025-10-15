Cowboys reshuffle deck on practice squad roster with WR reunion
The Dallas Cowboys' wide receiving corps is expected to look a lot different in Week 7 of the NFL season than it did a year ago. After being struck by the injury bug through the first six weeks, Dallas will likely make a number of moves leading up to Sunday's showdown with the Washington Commanders.
The first move came on Tuesday afternoon when the team waived third-year pass catcher Jalen Cropper, who was elevated due to the absences of CeeDee Lamb and KaVontae Turpin.
On Wednesday, the Cowboys and Cropper reunited by re-signing him to the practice squad, where he has spent a majority of his pro career.
Waiving and re-signing Cropper was done in anticipation of Lamb and Turpin's expected returns in Week 7.
Cropper appeared in three games this season and returned three punts for 27 yards and two kickoffs for 38 yards.
Along with Cropper moving to the practice squad and the likely returns of Lamb and Turpin, who participated in practice on Wednesday afternoon, there could be another reinforcement on the way after the Cropper move opened a spot on the 53-man roster.
Additional WR help coming?
With the open spot on the 53-man roster, it will be interesting to see if the Cowboys fill the void with Jonathan Mingo, a former second-round pick of the Carolina Panthers whom the team acquired before last year's trade deadline.
Mingo has made very little impact on the field throughout his professional career, but did show some flashes of improvement during training camp and the preseason.
Unfortunately, Mingo started the season on the injured reserve list after suffering a sprained posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) in his right knee during a game against the Baltimore Ravens. Mingo's 21-day window to return was activated earlier this month, so the team could decide to officially make him active.
If that's the case, an already strong Cowboys offense will be fully loaded for Week 7.
