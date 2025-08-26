Cowboys trade third-year, versatile offensive lineman to Saints
The Dallas Cowboys are currently in the process of shaping their roster for the 2025 regular season, as the deadline for roster cuts is today.
There have already been some names that fans have come to love that have been cut from the roster, which includes wide receiver Traeshon Holden. However, the Cowboys are not just making roster cuts.
NFL insider Adam Schefter is reporting that the Cowboys are sending offensive lineman Asim Richards to the New Orleans Saints. Dallas gets a 2028 sixth-round pick in exchange for Richards and a 2028 seventh-round pick, per Schefter.
Richards was a fifth-round pick for the Cowboys back in the 2023 NFL Draft. In his two seasons with Dallas, Richards only started one game, which was last season.
The Cowboys seem to be content with what their starting offensive line looks like, and it appears they feel the same way about their depth pieces.
Earlier in camp, starting left tackle Tyler Guyton went down with a bone fracture in his knee, meaning the Cowboys would be looking for someone to fill that void if Guyton was going to miss major time. Richards was in the running for that role, but Nate Thomas would ultimately take the backup role.
Still, the Saints see value in adding Richards to their roster. This could turn out to be a win-win for Richards and the Cowboys.
