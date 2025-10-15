Cowboys urged to trade for fourth-round RB ahead of NFL trade deadline
During the first month of the season, the Dallas Cowboys were strong at running back. Javonte Williams was proving to be the steal of the offseason and Miles Sanders was giving them an excellent option as the No. 2 back.
Unfortunately, that duo won't play together again this season. Sanders, who has been dealing with a knee and ankle injury, was put on the season-ending injured reserve. That's a tough blow after he had 117 yards on 20 attempts, which is an average of 5.8 yards per carry.
The Cowboys hoped rookie Jaydon Blue would take advantage of the opportunity provided by Sanders' injury, but through two games, he has just seven yards on seven attempts. That's why ESPN's Jeremy Fowler believes Dallas should attempt to trade for Jaylen Wright.
Dolphins' struggles could help Dallas Cowboys find their new RB2
Following a stellar career at Tennessee, Wright was a player the Cowboys showed interest in during the 2024 NFL draft. He ended up with Miami, who selected him at No. 120 overall but hasn't carved out a role in the offense.
As a rookie, he had 249 yards but has yet to make an appearance in 2025. Instead, Ollie Gordon II has taken his spot, which is why Fowler believes he could be on the move.
"Wright is a player I've had on my radar for that very reason. A lot of teams were high on him in the 2024 draft, including Dallas, which has a soft need after the Miles Sanders injury."
Wright was an explosive player for the Volunteers, who could help provide the spark Blue was supposed to. The Cowboys shouldn't be ready to move on from Blue, but if they can get Wright for a late-round pick and provide some competition, it might be worth exploring.
