Cowboy Roundup: Final offensive roster projection, Last contract standing

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Tuesday, August 26.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones smiles as he answers questions during a press conference at Ford Center at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones smiles as he answers questions during a press conference at Ford Center at the Star. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Hopefully, everyone buckles up, because it's about to be a chaotic day around the NFL as the deadline for teams to cut down to their 53-man roster for the 2025-26 regular season rapidly approaches.

Teams have until 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday afternoon to make decisions on who to waive or release, they can then poach players from the waiver wire while finalizing their regular season rosters.

Expect to see some trades throughout the day and some surprise cuts as every team faces difficult decisions.

Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media
Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Will the Cowboys get involved in the trade activity to bolster the roster at any remaining position of need? They certainly have some expendable assets, so it will be interesting to see how things play out.

As we wait for the Cowboys to make their final roster cuts, let's check out some of the headlines making the rounds around the web and on social media. Indulge.

Final offensive roster projection

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert reacts after making a first down against the Washington Commanders
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert reacts after making a first down against the Washington Commanders / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

InsideTheStar.com shares their thoughts on how the offensive roster could shape up with their final offensive roster projection ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline.

Last contract standing

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Blogging the Boys takes a look at how the Cowboys now have the final contract saga looming as teams gear up for the regular season.

