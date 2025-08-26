Hall of Famer rips Cowboys' Jerry Jones, NFLPA for Micah Parsons contract debacle
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is coming under fire once again for his handling of the Micah Parsons contract situation as the negotiations continue to drag out.
When Jones was on his media tour to promote the Netflix docuseries about the rise of the 1990s America's Team dynasty, Jones repeated time and time again that he and Parsons had an agreement on the table after conversations between the two men.
Unfortunately, under CBA rules, official negotiations must be had with an agent present. Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, was not present, so the conversations carried no weight. That led to many calling out Jones for "brazenly violating" the CBA with his negotiation tactics.
Now, Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrelle Revis is speaking out and ripping into Jones and the NFL Players Association for their handling of the Parsons situation. Revis issued a lengthy statement on social media calling for action.
"I don’t know if filing a grievance is necessarily the right battle at this moment, since the fine to him under the CBA amounts to pennies," Revis' statement read. "But doing nothing is not an option."
Revis views Jones' negotiation tactics as a lack of respect and hopes that the NFLPA will work to ensure players are reminded to involve agents in contract talks to avoid any tactics that don't work in their favor.
"The bigger issue is respect," Revis continued. "Jerry’s actions show that owners have no problem taking advantage of us, and when our union fails to respond, it sends the message that they’ll be able to do the same in the next CBA negotiations if the current leadership remains in place.
"Every player — past, present, and future — deserves a union they can trust to protect them and support them."
Dallas and Parsons have just over a week to finalize a deal before the season opener, so it's going to be interesting to see if the two sides can reach an agreement at the final hour. The Cowboys have done it before, and Jerry has a flair for the dramatic, so it's a strong possibility that the team pulls a contract hail mary.
As for the NFLPA side of things, let's hope they are listening to concerns about under the table negotiations and players getting taken advantage of so they can prevent it from happening in the future.
