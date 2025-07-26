Cowboys WR fighting for roster spot helped off field with leg injury
Dallas Cowboys training camp is in full swing, and there are several position battles that have the fan base's full attention. From running back to wide receiver, the offensive skill position groups remain up in the air.
At receiver, we know CeeDee Lamb and offseason acquisition George Pickens are the top two men on the depth chart, but after that, there is a logjam.
KaVontae Turpin, Jonathan Mingo, and Jalen Tolbert are expected to make the roster, which leaves a player like Parris Campbell, who signed with the team during the NFL offseason, fighting for a roster spot.
Unfortunately, he went down on Saturday and needed to be helped off of the field with an apparent leg injury. Campbell was in obvious pain and taken directly to the evaluation tent.
No further updates on the status of his leg have been reported at this time.
Campbell spent the last two seasons with NFC East rivals, the 2023 season with the New York Giants, and the 2024 campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent the first four years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts.
Throughout his NFL career, Campbell has hauled in 123 catches for 1,117 yards, and six touchdowns.
We wish Cmapbell a full and speedy recovery.
