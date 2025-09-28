Will Dallas Cowboys be able to contain Micah Parsons in primetime?
All eyes will be on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night when the team welcomes Micah Parsons back to AT&T Stadium for the first time since the blockbuster trade that sent him to the Green Bay Packers.
Parsons has made an immediate impact on Green Bay, and his return to Jerry's World comes at an unfortunate time for the Cowboys' offense.
Dallas will be without star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and first-round offensive lineman Tyler Booker. To make matters worse, the Cowboys are already without starting center Cooper Beebe, so the line has been completely reshuffled ahead of the primetime clash with one of the best pass rushes in the NFL.
Brock Hoffman slides into the starting center role while T.J. Bass will take over at right guard, but it's the offensive tackles who will really have their hands full. Terence Steele and Tyler Guyton will need to dig deep to contain Parsons and the Packers defense, especially without Lamb over the middle to provide a quick safety blanket for Dak Prescott.
It's hard to argue that the Cowboys' offensive line is overmatched, but if there is one way to keep Parsons from making a game-changing play, it's to rely on the rushing attack that has been stellar for the Cowboys through three weeks.
The Cowboys running backs entered Week 4 leading the NFL in average yards per carry after contact, so establishing the run to keep the defensive ends at bay will go a long way in giving Dallas a chance to spoil Parsons' homecoming.
What makes Micah Parsons special?
The FOX Sports crew gave an in-depth look at what makes Micah Parsons so special and what the Cowboys' offensive line will have to do to slow him down on Sunday night.
Whether it's his versatility, speed and leverage, or simply elevating the Packers' defense as a whole, it won't be easy for the team's young, reshuffled offensive line. Parsons will make plays throughout the night, the Cowboys will just have to hope the offensive front can keep him from making a highlight that changes the course of the game.
Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
