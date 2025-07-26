Ex-Cowboys scout says UDFA is ahead of 2023 second-rounder on depth chart
The Dallas Cowboys found themselves suddenly deep at tight end following the performance of an undrafted free agent throughout OTAs and mandatory minicamp.
Tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford, who received plenty of praise from the Cowboys staff since joining the team following the 2024 NFL Draft, has been impressing everyone with his raw talent and potential.
Many believe Spann-Ford will compete for one of the top two spots on the roster, which would mean plenty of playing time thanks to Brian Schottenheimer's love of two tight end sets, but he will have to beat out former second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker, who has a solid start to training camp.
Former Cowboys scout Bryan Broaddus, who was a member of the Green Bay Packers' 1996 Super Bowl team, shared his thoughts on the depth chart and believes Spann-Ford has the early edge.
"All three TEs have been impressive. I believe Spann Ford is ahead of Luke at the moment," Broaddus wrote on X.
"Interested to see if he can make up some ground with his blocking when we get in pads."
Last season, Spann-Ford played in all 17 games, with 305 snaps on offense and 114 snaps on special teams. He was targeted just 14 times on offense, hauling in nine catches for 88 yards. However, he is one of the team's biggest offseason winners who has been labeled as "consistent."
Spann-Ford also has been receiving first-team reps, so it's going to be interesting to follow the competition as training camp continues and throughout the preseason.
