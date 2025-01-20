Cowboy Roundup: Jerry Jones failure shown by NFC title game, Best HC candidates
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We made it through the weekend without any news on the head coaching front, but it is believed the head coaching market will heat up following the weekend loss of the Detroit Lions.
The Lions' loss frees up offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for head coaching gigs across the league.
Both men are expected to land jobs this cycle, but whether the Cowboys land an interview with either candidate remains to be seen.
In not so pleasant news, the NFC Championship Game will be an NFC East showdown.
The Philadelphia Eagles took care of business against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon to line up a matchup against the Washington Commanders, who upset the Lions on Saturday.
That means Dan Campbell and Kellen Moore will be facing off with a Super Bowl berth on the line.
While we wait to see what goes down this week and just how quickly teams move to make a hire or line up interviews, let's check out some of the headlines making the rounds on the web.
Dan Quinn's success highlights Jerry Jones' failures
Dan Quinn and the Commanders upset the Lions in the Divisional Round to advance to the NFC Championship. With Quinn's success as head coach, it is just another reminder of Jerry Jones' failures as GM. The Cowboys Wire takes a deeper look.
Best HC candidates for offensive stars
With the Cowboys head coaching search heating up, it is crucial for the team to land a coach who can maximize the talents of the team's offensive skill position players. InsideTheStar.com takes a look at which offensive-minded head coaching candidates would be the best fit.
