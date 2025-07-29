Cowboys Country

Stephen Jones meets with agent on Cowboys star during training camp practice

Dallas Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones met with NFL agent Joe Panos, who represents one of the team's best players, on the field during Monday's training camp practice.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones at training camp at the River Ridge Fields in Oxnard, California.
Dallas Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones at training camp at the River Ridge Fields in Oxnard, California. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys training camp is underway in Oxnard, California, but once again, contract negotiations are the talk of the town. Everyone knows about the ongoing saga with superstar defender Micah Parsons, who is in line to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, but other players are waiting in line for new deals.

Over the weekend, the Cowboys locked up starting tight end Jake Ferguson to a four-year extension, and Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said the team was hoping to reach agreements with other star players while the team is in Oxnard.

One of the players who is set to receive a blockbuster deal is All-Pro guard Tyler Smith.

On Monday, it looked like things could be trending in the right direction after Jones was spotted on the field during practice speaking to agent Joe Panos, who represents Smith and former first-round pick Tyler Guyton.

Earlier in the offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs signed Trey Smith to a four-year, $94 million extension, which made him the league's highest-paid guard. Tyler will be aiming to land in that ballpark.

Another player on the Cowboys roster who is waiting on a new deal is All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland.

Following Monday's practice, Bland shared some good news with reporters, saying that negotiations between his camp and the Cowboys are "ongoing."

So, while we wait to see what happens on the Parsons front, at least the front office is getting some work done behind the scenes.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones watches with grandson John Stephen Jones and son Stephen Jones during training camp in Oxnar
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones watches with grandson John Stephen Jones and son Stephen Jones during training camp in Oxnard. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

