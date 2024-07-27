KaVontae Turpin discusses Cowboys leader stepping up in CeeDee's absence
The Dallas Cowboys are several days into training camp and there's still no end in sight to the CeeDee Lamb holdout. The front office is again taking their time in negotiations and Lamb is said to be holding firm on his salary demands.
His absence has opened the door for players such as Jalen Tolbert and even Tyron Billy-Johnson to pick up extra snaps but his absence is still felt.
KaVontae Turpin discussed this, saying Lamb is the leader of the receiving corps and while things are going great, they miss him being there.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb sends direct message to critics in Instagram post
Turpin did say Brandin Cooks has filled the void and is holding everyone accountable.
Cooks is a 10-year veteran entering his second season in Dallas. He's seen it all after spending time with the Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, Houston Texans, and New Orleans Saints. His experience is invaluable for a room full of young pass-catchers who need someone to look up to.
This is also not the first time Cooks showed his leadership qualities this offseason.
When the team first reported to camp, Cooks was quick to defend Lamb. He called his teammate the best receiver in the league and expressed confidence he would be ready to play no matter how many days of camp he missed.
Cooks went as far as to compare Lamb to Aaron Donald, which is quite the compliment.
