Cowboy Roundup: Key to solving secondary woes, Best sounds from the sideline

Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's time to ring in October with the team returning to the practice field as it begins to ramp up preparations for Week 5 against the New York Jets.
Dallas will be looking to bounce back this weekend after the disappointing tie against the Green Bay Packers, and there's no better way to do that than to return to the win column with a victory over the hapless Jets.
It will be interesting to see what changes are made to fix the glaring weaknesses that have stood out through the first month of the season, but there is plenty of room for improvement.
While we wait to see what the start of October brings, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the headlines making waves online and across social media that we may have missed.
Key to solving secondary woes
The Cowboys' secondary has been plagued by injuries, and now starting safety Malik Hooker could miss multiple weeks with a toe injury. While Hooker will be out of action, InsideTheStar.com takes a look at how the team may already have the answer at safety with Juanyeh Thomas.
"In the last two weeks, Thomas has quietly delivered some of the steadiest safety play on the roster. He has been assignment-sound, dependable as a tackler, and versatile enough to line up at free safety, in the box, or even in the slot without being a liability. For a Dallas defense struggling to find answers, his performance should earn him a promotion into the starting lineup."
Sounds from the sideline
The Cowboys have dropped the Week 4 "Sounds From the Sideline" to bring the nail-biting game with the Green Bay Packers to life with some of the best mic'd up moments from the action.
