Landon Dickerson injury update: Cowboys' d-line faces tough task vs Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys' Week One test against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles just got a little tougher. On Tuesday, Philly dropped its latest injury report ahead of Thursday night's NFL opener at Lincoln Financial Field.
Cowboys Nation has been monitoring the status of star Eagles guard Landon Dickerson, who went down during training camp. Dickerson underwent surgery on his knee to repair a meniscus tear.
Dickerson has been trending toward playing on Thursday, but there were new questions on Monday when he was listed on the injury report as DNP - Did not participate, with a back injury.
Those concerns can be thrown to the wayside, however, because Dickerson returned on Tuesday and was a full participant on the team's injury report.
Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba and outside linebacker Josh Uche, who were both limited participants on Monday, were full participants in Tuesday's session.
Dickerson is a three-time Pro Bowler and has started 62 of 63 games with the team, so his presence on the offensive line is an important one for Philly.
Dallas has consistently struggled against the run in recent years, so Dickerson's presence in the trenches will force Osa Odighizuwa and new defensive tackle Kenny Clark to step up their games.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Eagles is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, with live streaming available on Peacock.
