Cowboy Roundup: Micah Parsons eyeing team history, Week 1 rookie starters?

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Saturday, May 24.

UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Jay Toia during the second quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs.
UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Jay Toia during the second quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Happy Saturday. Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it to the extended weekend with millions of people set to hit the road for Memorial Day Weekend, enjoy some cookouts, honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, spend some time with family, and soak in the unofficial kickoff of summer.

With the holiday weekend, there is no telling what kind of news will surface from Cowboys headquarters as players enjoy the break from OTAs, but in a few weeks, mandatory minicamp will kick off and the offseason will begin to ramp up.

It's been an eventful week surrounding the team, with several players speaking out in support of head coach Brian Schottenheimer and the "energy" surrounding the team, so hopefully that is a sign of good things to come.

Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts while speaking to the media at a press conference at The Star.
Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts while speaking to the media at a press conference at The Star. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

While we wait to see what the weekend brings, let's take a quick spin around the internet and check out some of the news and headlines making waves online and across social media. Indulge.

Micah Parsons set to make franchise history

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Blogging the Boys takes a look at how Micah Parsons can solidify his standing atop franchise leaderboards in some key stat categories this season.

Rookies who could start in Week 1

Dallas Cowboys rookie Tyler Booke
Tork Mason/Green Bay Press Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

InsideTheStar.com identifies three Cowboys rookies who could be on the field as Week 1 starters.

Cowboys Quick Hits

