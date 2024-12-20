Cowboy Roundup: Micah Parsons Mania coming; 8th round dominance
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it through another week and there is an exciting weekend upon us. Not only do the College Football Playoffs get underway to give us a nice appetizer for NFL Sunday, the 'Boys are in primetime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.
It's going to be an intriguing game with the rapidly improving Cowboys defense taking on Baker Mayfield and the high-powered Buccaneers offense, so we will have to see which unit holds firm.
Then, we can hope for another exciting gameday full of fans screaming "Run Rico, Run!" at their television sets.
While we wait for Sunday night's showdown, let's check out some of the headlines making waves on social media. Indulge.
Micah Parsons Mania is coming
Despite Jerry Jones shutting down Micah Parsons trade talk and the star edge rusher saying he doesn't need to be the highest-paid player, you can expect the Parsons news to dominate headlines during the offseason as the 24/7 Cowboys soap opera moves on. The Cowboys Wire has more.
Cowboys UDFAs pushing forward
The Cowboys undrafted free agents have been performing at a high level, leading head coach Mike McCarthy to joke about the team's dominance in "the 8th round."
"I think it reflects to the fact that we've been kicking ass in the eighth round…" McCarthy joked, per DallasCowboys.com. "I'm just proud of those guys, I think they're all examples of it's not where you start, you just keep working and when your opportunity comes, I think they've clearly taken advantage of it, I think that's awesome."
Cowboys Quick Hits
