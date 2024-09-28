Cowboy Roundup: Potential DE trade targets; Mazi Smith finally shows up
Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys nation. Everyone gets to enjoy a stress-free weekend with the Cowboys already securing a Week 4 win on Thursday night, but it hasn't all been good news in Big D.
On Friday, we learned that both Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence could miss multiple weeks with injuries suffered in the team's win over the New York Giants.
Parsons is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, while Lawrence suffered a foot sprain.
MORE: How the Cowboys can weather the storm without their defensive stars
It's a less than ideal situation for a defense that has already struggled with consistency through the first month of the season.
But, if there is any silver lining, it's that the Cowboys have an extra few days of rest before Week 5, so there is an outside chance Parsons could play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.
While we wait for some good news, let's check out some of the headlines making the rounds as we enter the weekend. Indulge.
MORE: Cowboys have become latest victims of MetLife Stadium turf
Mazi Smith finally showing up
At a time when the Dallas Cowboys desperately need some good news on the defensive side of the ball, especially in the trenches, former first-round pick Mazi Smith is finally making an impact.
Blogging the Boys takes a look at what has been the best game of Smith's young career on Thursday night.
5 NFL edge rushers Cowboys should consider after DL injuries
With Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence both potentially missing multiple weeks, how can the Cowboys add depth on the edge? The Cowboys Wire takes a look at five potential trade candidates.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft has Dallas Cowboys targeting standout SEC WR... Key rehab update for DaRon Bland sparks hope for Cowboys... Cowboys' Tyler Smith gives epic quote about Roger Goodell, NFL refs... Dallas Cowboys' Trevon Diggs proves he is still among NFL's elite... Micah Parsons had 3-word message for Dak Prescott after injury scare... Cowboys vs Giants sets multiple Prime Video, NFL viewership records... Jerry Jones 'tickled to death' by Cowboys' defensive performance... CeeDee Lamb shares heartwarming moment with young fan after big win... Cowboys have to make a difficult decision when it comes to RB room.