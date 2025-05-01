Cowboy Roundup: QB gets rookie minicamp invite, TE room on high alert
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys. It's time to say hello to the month of May. In approximately 24 hours, the 2025 rookie class will report for the start of rookie minicamp, where they will have an opportunity to make a positive first impression on the coaching staff.
Teams around the NFL will be holding training camps for the next two weekends, with Dallas among those getting an early start.
MORE: Cowboys rookie minicamp dates 2025: Full offseason workout details
The Cowboys received positive grades for their haul in the NFL draft, so it will be exciting to see how the players attack their first practices as pros.
While we wait for our first look at the next group of potential Cowboys stars, let's take a look around the web and check out some of the headlines and news that is making waves online and on social media.
QB gets rookie minicamp tryout
While it will be a longshot to make the roster, former Houston and Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith is getting an opportunity with the Dallas Cowboys at this weekend's rookie minicamp.
TE room on high alert
One position group on the Cowboys roster that needs to take a major step forward in 2025 is tight end, and InsideTheStar.com takes a deeper look at why the group must improve for the Cowboys to find success.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Dallas Cowboys go for offensive star in way-too-early 2026 NFL mock draft... Cowboys make five moves to reach NFL 90-man roster limit with exemption... DeMarvion Overshown: Cowboys draft pick Tyler Booker has 'the energy we need'... Jerry Jones satisfied that Trevon Diggs is now rehabbing how Jerry Jones wants... Dallas Cowboys UDFA could be Swiss army knife in the secondary... Cowboys' electrifying WR has chance to be pillar for franchise... Shavon Revel pro comparison to Seattle ballhawk should excite Cowboys fans... Watch Cowboys’ Tyler Smith hilariously struggle during charity Home Run Derby.