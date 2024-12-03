Cowboy Roundup: Revitalized defense, Cooper Rush's growing confidence
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's time to officially turn the page to Week 14 as the NFL season enters its final month and most crucial stretch.
Dallas will once again get the primetime treatment when the Cincinnati Bengals come to town on Monday Night Football, but the oddsmakers seem to believe the Cowboys will be in over their heads.
The Cowboys playoff hopes are on life support, but if all of the pieces fall into place in Week 14 things could get very interesting in the final three weeks.
So, for now, everyone will have to sit back and hope for the best. In the meantime, let's check out some of the headlines making the rounds on social media.
Micah Parsons has revitalized the Cowboys defense
Since Micah Parsons' return from injury, the Dallas Cowboys has seen a massive improvement and more consistency. Parsons has 5.5 sacks in the past four games. ESPN's Todd Archer has more on the unit's improvement.
Cooper Rush's confidence is growing
An underrated part of the Cowboys' turnaround has been the constant improvement of Cooper Rush under center. Rush has been growing more confident and is getting on the same page as his receivers.
"It's not just us knowing Cooper, I do think now Cooper is more comfortable, consistently saying 'Hey, I like this, hey, I don't really like that, I'm not as comfortable with this." offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said. "There are certain things that maybe [Rush] likes differently than Dak likes, and so that moves up or that moves back based on those conversations, the more we go the more comfortable I would say he is of speaking his mind."
Cowboys Quick Hits
