Who will lead Dallas Cowboys in sacks during 2025 season?
Micah Parsons is gone, which means the Dallas Cowboys need a new leader on the defensive line.
Parsons has been their top sack artist from the moment he walked through the doors, leaving a sizable hole for the coaching staff to fill. Thankfully for Dallas, there’s no shortage of talent available to them.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys urged to pursue one of 2 premium pass rushers via trade with Dolphins
Dallas signed a familiar face this offseason, bringing back Dante Fowler Jr., who spent two seasons with the Cowboys before playing in Washington last year.
He’s joined by three second-round picks in Sam Williams (2022), Marshawn Kneeland (2024), and Donovan Ezeiruaku (2025). They also brought in James Houston, who was unblockable during the preseason.
All have plenty of potential, but who will lead the team in sacks this year?
Which player will lead the Dallas Cowboys in sacks?
While Williams and Ezeiruaku will be in the mix, look for Fowler to be the leader in sacks for Dallas this year.
Fowler is the most experienced pass rusher on the roster and is coming off his best season since 2019.
MORE: Cowboys' starting defensive ends on first depth chart of post-Micah Parsons era
Playing under Dan Quinn, Fowler racked up 10.5 sacks and did so without as many players around him taking attention as he will have with the Cowboys.
Seeing him rack up double digits isn’t out of the question, but even if he winds up falling just short of that, he’s still the most likely name to sit atop their leaderboard this year.
