NFL Draft: Round One - Heisman Trophy Finalist Goes Early

2022 NFL Mock Draft - Round One

The latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft features a Heisman Trophy finalist and linebackers going quickly. Click here to see who your favorite NFL team selects in the first round.

The Heisman Trophy was selected, and it wasn't a 2022 NFL Draft-eligible player -- but there were a few players that were highlighted throughout Saturday night that have a chance to get selected very early in the 2022 NFL Draft. View the picks of the first round below with player profiles linked to their name.

While Aidan Hutchinson has garnered very good hype, and rightfully so, Thibodeaux is still the prime athlete with the best set of traits in this class. His technique won't win him a ton of reps in the NFL, but he will learn with time and has a great combo of speed, power, and bend.

Trevor Lawrence is the clear answer at quarterback of the future for the Jaguars, and you have to find ways to protect him. Instead of signing Cam Robinson to a long-term deal, get a cheaper option and a likely upgrade in Neal. A solid athlete at left tackle, his lower half is farther along than his upper half, and he'll need work on balance and lateral movement.

With some of the best functional strength in the class, Karlaftis wins with pure power and good enough flexibility in his lower half. His bend and speed won't be wowing anyone, but every NFL tackle will have to find a way to deal with his burst, length, and excellent hand timing, which allows him to win the corner as often as he does.

With Mekhi Becton and Alijah-Vera Tucker holding down the left side of the offensive line, the Jets make another investment in the Offensive line by drafting their probably Right Tackle in Ekwonu. A much-improved technical pass protector in 2021, Ekwonu still boasts the best finishing ability in the class and has some impressive torque and chest strength, as seen by the tape of him tossing defenders into next week with one hand.

After passing up being a likely first or second-round pick in last year's draft, Hutchinson returned to college to solidify his place in the stacked 2022 edge class. Hutchinson plays with high motor, good hands, and twitch in his upper and lower halves. After Carl Lawson returns in 2022, Hutchinson steps into an edge role across from Carl Lawson returning from injury and book-ending John Franklin Myers and Quinnen Williams that will make the Jets have one of the best pass-rushing front four's in football.

A downward trend in Stingley's play since his 2019 freshman season will turn him away from being picked this early. Stingley will need to understand patience at the NFL in his backpedal and be more time-conscious of when to shoot his hands, but his upside could undoubtedly make him a perennial Pro Bowl Corner.

Linderbaum becomes the highest-drafted center since Bob Johnson was drafted #2 overall in 1968, and it's hard to argue he isn't worth it. Lacking supreme functional strength, Linderbaum has superior technique, flexibility, and movement skills. Whether he is back blocking a 3-tech on gaps, pulling to the alley, and running zone to the second level, he is one of the most fluid movers on the interior that we may have ever seen. Positional value for this pick is quite poor, but the Giants will benefit in all areas from a scheme-proof center like him.

Like the previous pick, Hamilton doesn't offer great positional value at safety at this early pick, but he's too good to pass on. Scheme proof, Uber-Athletic, and always heady, Hamilton is a player with little to no weaknesses. Without an exact fit right away, the Falcons will have to get creative with how they use Hamilton, making sure they use him properly in fitting the run and roaming split field and middle field zones.

Drafting a quarterback seems like the sexy thing to do, but we can't reach for a guy who will fill in an incomplete offense that lacks identity. Pairing the route-running savant in Wilson with D.J. Moore and the promising Terrace Marshall Jr. will give the Panthers another fun weapon for an offense that will need to find their quarterback later in this draft or somewhere in free agency. Wilson's suddenness and eye manipulation in the passing game make him the best overall separator in this class.

With Michael Thomas' future up in the air, the Saints will need another alpha dog. Burks plays big-slot, X, and Z for the Razorbacks and has the most dominant physical presence of this Receiver class. Being a true bully ball receiver will allow some room for error if the Saints decide to go forward with any of the QBs on their roster.

Maybe the best tackling corner in this class, Booth is one of the best movers of any position in the draft. Booth has had issues in 2021 with lapses in technique and reaction time, but he has picked it back up towards the end of the season. With a nose for the ball, the Eagles would die for a young athletic playmaker to be their lockdown corner for years to come.

One of the most versatile defensive linemen in this class, Leal has some very impressive traits that find him in the backfield in a flash at times. Being able to play both a three-tech and a base five-tech for the Eagles, Leal will provide a piece that will probably find true pass rush production in year two but a player with immediate impact on the game on day one.

13. Minnesota Vikings – David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

With freaky athletic traits and average technique for someone who is still relatively new to football, Ojabo's production only proves his upside is worth a first-round pick. With lightning-quick twitch and flexibility in his lower half, he gives the Vikings a boost on the edge and a dancing partner for Danielle Hunter.

While we wait for Strong's knee to clear medicals, he's the most mature when it comes to setting protections and understanding what he sees pre-snap. While not a statue, he lacks impressive athleticism and can change his arm angle. Strong's accuracy is impressive, particularly over the middle of the field between the hashes, consistently throwing over the linebackers and in between the split safeties.

Playing all but Center for the Aggies in his career, Green is a monstrous lineman that will most likely play guard in the NFL. With solid bend for a guy his size, Green wins with good coordination in his feet and hands, staying on balance while fighting with his hands. He has above-average athleticism when moving to the second level and will be a good fit for the Steelers, who need to have improved push up front in the run game.

One of the most productive WRs in the Buckeyes' history, Olave fills in the void for a primary deep threat that can win underneath as well. Playing with more smoothness than twitch, Olave finds separating to be second nature playing on the outside. A few concentration drops cost him some more production in college, but he has shown improved wiggle with the ball in his hands, proving to be a more versatile prospect than he would have been in 2021.

Perhaps the fastest wide receiver in the class, Williams has burst on the scene in 2021. This year, his raw athleticism has shined, being the primary deep threat for the Crimson Tide. Struggling with wide receiver separation this season, the Browns need to find someone that can do exactly that. And while he may not be the route running technician that his two former Buckeye teammates may be, his violent level changes in his routes will translate just fine to the NFL.

Kinnard will be the fifth piece on an Eagles offensive line with plenty of talent but isn't getting any younger. Kinnard is a big mauler at Right tackle but will likely kick inside to guard at the next level. Whether the Eagles' quarterback is Jalen Hurts, Gardiner Minshew, or someone else going forward, you can bet they'll be protected.

Cross has some of the best feet and hands on the field and is the most technically advanced left tackle but lacks play strength. Cross may not be the best fit for a Dolphins team that looks to get the ball out quick in addition to their run game, but the team has missed at left tackle two years in a row, and Cross is a much better bet than both Liam Eichenberg and Austin Jackson.

Malik Willis has the best pure arm talent and toolbox in this quarterback class with the high-risk-high-reward equivalent to a title fight betting ticket. His athleticism and arm strength are the only reason he gets drafted in the first round. Willis' two main focus areas are improving his urgency when moving through progressions and his lower body mechanics. He will likely need to sit a year but offers a ton of upside for a team that can develop him.

For someone who is six-foot-five and is as good at the catch point as London is, he has some advanced technique to separate easily. His ball tracking down the field is one of his best abilities, and he has a release package that allows him to beat multiple press corner techniques. Being the complement to Stefon Diggs and having the consistent downfield presence for this offense will be huge for the vertical passing game for this offense in the future.

An average athlete at tackle, Penning still has some very good functional strength and has some latch power in his hands. He keeps his feet active in the passing game and has the power to move bodies in the run game. In this Bengals pass scheme where it's a lot of empty protection, Penning thrives in one-on-one situations where his sets will be more horizontal, and he'll be able to hit and recoil.

Playing in the Chargers' base nickel defense, Walker will likely have the freedom to operate out of whatever stance he wants. He's a true stand-up rusher with great length and loves to use it when rushing through the opponent's chest with power. He is dependable when dropping into coverage, fitting well with a Chargers team that is in the top half of the league in blitz percentage.

While the pick is a bit too lateral for me, Detroit would jump the gun at this point in the round to find their quarterback of the future. Pickett will have much to prove at the Senior Bowl with a stacked deck of quarterbacks. He struggles to maintain his base against pressure and waits to see concepts open rather than anticipating. He will likely need to sit a year after playing in a fairly vanilla offense at Pittsburgh.

With the number of high-risk coverages the Cowboys run and the emergence of their pass rush, Brisker would serve as both a middle field and split field safety. He's shown the ability to play box safety and Sub linebacker, so there are no issues with where to play him as well, but his range would be best suited to be an insurance policy for the backend of this defense.

Finding a home as a shutdown man corner for the Bulldogs, Kendrick joins a defensive back room filled with bodies but no true "dude" at the cornerback position. Kendrick offers a WR background that shows his ability to mirror WRs in off man extremely well. He is instinctive enough to be a corner that can fit into many schemes as well.

Finally, the dancing bear comes off the board as a plug-and-play starter at nose tackle for the Ravens. While Davis' conditioning and third-down usage are why he falls, he still offers tremendous motor and chase ability for a guy his size. Combine that with his sheer power and a couple of pass rush moves that can afford him to two-gap and swim to the quarterback - the Ravens add to an already stout front seven.

The long, press-man corner has some issues in my eyes transitioning to the NFL. His functional athleticism may not carry him against NFL Wide Receivers as it does in college now. Despite his lack of superior traits, Gardner still will rely on his length and technique that has won him so many reps at the college level. He joins a Buccaneers' room that can afford to spend this pick anywhere but decides to go even younger in their already spry defensive back room.

Lloyd is a great athlete, well sized for the position, and diagnoses the run game very well. He is fearless when he fills downhill and is a reliable option in pass coverage based on his athleticism alone. He keeps his head on a swivel and plays flexible when taking on blocks inside the box.

With the emergence of De'Vondre Campbell as an interior linebacker for the Packers, Dean brings a versatile option to the box and is another fearless linebacker in the run game. Being a bit undersized limits his ability to take on blocks between the tackles, but Dean is excellent in zone coverage and even in man when isolated with running backs. Fitting in with the Packers with an extra supporter in the run game like Adrian Amos should be easy for Dean.

After a 2020 season where Pickens' talents and immaturity shined, a knee injury set him back in 2021. If you were to advertise a car commercial for a football player, it would be George Pickens. His ability to start-stop-start again is second to none, and his flexibility is key to him avoiding contact down the field. If he can continue to develop his release package to win more quickly, Pickens could be a top wide receiver in this league for a long time.

Possessing prototypical size and length, Elam is a good athlete with fluid, low hips. He has great spatial awareness and vision. His athleticism and short-area quickness are the biggest areas of concern when transitioning to the NFL, as the quicker wideouts give him the most issues. He's primarily zone corner as of right now, regardless of Cover two or three. He'll play more to his size and be more reliable against the faster players.

