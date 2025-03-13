Giants Country

Giants Final Adjusted Cap Amount Revealed

The Giants are in good cap shape but are also behind their division rivals.

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has done a decent job of getting the Giants salary cap situation back on the right track.
With the NFL and NFLPA having finalized all salary and player cost accounting from the 2024 season, the New York Giants gained $10.091 million in additional cap space to spend in the 2025 league year, bringing their 2025 cap total to $289,556,646, according to Over the Cap.

The additional cap space gained results from multiple factors, including any cap space remaining from 2024 carried over and any credits given back to the team for player performance incentives that weren’t met.

The Giant's cap credit gives them the 14th-highest cap among the 32 NFL teams for 2025. The 49ers rank first with $340.553 million. 

All three of the Giants’ NFC East opponents ranked ahead of them, with Dallas ($306.080 million) ranked fifth, Washington ($297.984 million) ranked eighth, and the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles ($290.456 million) ranked 12th.

As of noon on March 12, the Giants had $32.078 million in cap space, but that number was not believed to include all the transactions they agreed to in the first two days of the pre-free agency period. OTC lists the Giants as having 61 players under contract as of that time.

