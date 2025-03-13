Giants Final Adjusted Cap Amount Revealed
With the NFL and NFLPA having finalized all salary and player cost accounting from the 2024 season, the New York Giants gained $10.091 million in additional cap space to spend in the 2025 league year, bringing their 2025 cap total to $289,556,646, according to Over the Cap.
The additional cap space gained results from multiple factors, including any cap space remaining from 2024 carried over and any credits given back to the team for player performance incentives that weren’t met.
The Giant's cap credit gives them the 14th-highest cap among the 32 NFL teams for 2025. The 49ers rank first with $340.553 million.
All three of the Giants’ NFC East opponents ranked ahead of them, with Dallas ($306.080 million) ranked fifth, Washington ($297.984 million) ranked eighth, and the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles ($290.456 million) ranked 12th.
As of noon on March 12, the Giants had $32.078 million in cap space, but that number was not believed to include all the transactions they agreed to in the first two days of the pre-free agency period. OTC lists the Giants as having 61 players under contract as of that time.
New York Giants Free Agency Coverage
- Giants Re-Sign Tight End Chris Manhertz for Another Year
- Giants Re-Sign Punter Jamie Gillan to 3-Year Deal
- Giants Re-sign OLB Tomon Fox
- Giants Re-sign Long Snapper Casey Kreiter
- Giants Re-sign QB Tommy DeVito
- Report: Giants Agree to Terms with ex-Saints Cornerback Paulson Adebo
- Giants Boost D-Line Depth by Adding Roy Robertson-Harris
- Surprise! Giants Re-sign Receiver Darius Slayton
- Giants Add Special Teams Dynamo Chris Board
- Giants CB Paulson Adebo: The Good, The Great, and The Ugly
- What New York Giants Are Getting in IDL Roy Robertson-Harris
- New York Giants Sign Free Agent Safety Jevon Holland
- Giants Land DL Chauncey Golston from Cowboys
- NFL Columnist Gives Favorable Grades to Giants' Major Free-agency Moves