Top 25 Jaguars Countdown: Star Defensive Lineman Highlights No. 4 Spot
In just one week, the Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the 2024 season in hopes of shedding away the nightmare that was 2023.
In the Jaguars' pursuit of an AFC South title and a spot in the playoffs, the Jaguars will need the core of their roster to help propel them past the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, and the rest of the opponents on their schedule.
But who are those players? Which players will be the ones who decide whether the Jaguars find their way back to playoffs?
Ultimately, who are the top 25 players on the Jaguars roster ahead of 2024? We break it down below.
No. 4: Arik Armstead
In 2017, the Jaguars added a veteran defensive lineman with a proven track record of production on and off the field and positional versatility. Calais Campbell went on to set a then-record sack number and earn Pro Bowl honors, leading a Jaguars' pass-rush that propelled them to the AFC Championship Game.
In 2024, the Jaguars are hoping for a similar outcome. They have once again signed a veteran defensive lineman with a career of consistency and experience in big games. Arik Armstead was once a cornerstone of an elite San Francisco 49ers defense, and in March the Jaguars signed him to help take the defensive line to the next level.
Per Pro Football Focus, Armstead ranked No. 12 in pressures (58) and No. 9 in win rate (15.2) among qualifying defensive tackles. No other Jaguars interior defensive lineman has reached such heights since Campbell, and Armstead did this despite fighting injuries at the end of the season.
For context, the highest Jaguar defensive tackle in pressures ranked 28th. The highest Jaguars defensive tackle in win rate ranked No. 73. In short, Armstead should be an upgrade. And like Campbell, Armstead also has the versatility to wear multiple hats in Ryan Nielsen's defense.
"Plan to play him all over. Yeah, all over. All the positions. Smart player, he can do it all in the run and the pass game. So, he’s going to be all over the place," Nielsen said last week.
Our top 25 list so far ...
No. 5: Foyesade Oluokun
