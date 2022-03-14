Skip to main content

2022 Carolina Panthers Free Agency Tracker

Live updates of which players are leaving and coming to Carolina this offseason.

The frenzy of free agency is officially here for the 2022 offseason. The Carolina Panthers have several areas that need to be addressed in the next couple of months so that this team can take that next step after a 5-12 season in 2021. Be sure to follow along with us throughout the craziness of free agency here at our LIVE free agency tracker.

Team Needs

Quarterback

USATSI_17479429_168388579_lowres (1)

The two most clear needs for the Panthers are quarterback and offensive line. Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Darnold were not the answers for Carolina, so for the third straight season, the Panthers will be in the market for a signal-caller once again. 

Offensive Line

USATSI_16976100_168388579_lowres (1)

A big part of the struggles at quarterback had to do with a very inconsistent offensive line that had trouble in pass protection, allowing over 50 sacks on the season. In one way or another, the Panthers will have to reshape the unit up front.

Defensive Tackle/Edge

USATSI_16788714_168388579_lowres (2)

Defensively, Carolina must improve in stopping the run. The outside zone read really hurt this team week after week, meaning they need more speed and athleticism up front and on the edge. 

Linebacker

USATSI_17403940_168388579_lowres

With the linebacking corps as thin as it is, the Panthers will need to add a body or two there and possibly a starter should Haason Reddick depart which is very likely to happen. Bringing back Frankie Luvu assures some familiarity at the position, but there's no telling if the Panthers are comfortable thrusting him into a starting role at this time.

Safety

USATSI_16977744_168388579_lowres

Finally, adding a veteran safety would go a long way in allowing Jeremy Chinn to play closer to the action down in the box where he seems to be a difference maker. Spending a lot of money in the back end isn't necessary, but a quality starter on the cheaper end would be ideal. 

Panthers Signings

USATSI_16746175_168388579_lowres

2/9: LS J.J. Jansen re-signs on a one-year deal

2/17: LB Frankie Luvu re-signs on a two-year, $9 million deal

2/25: TE Ian Thomas re-signs on a three-year, $16.5 million deal

3/9: LB Julian Stanford re-signs on a one-year deal

3/9: K Zane Gonzalez re-signs on a two-year, $4.5 million deal

Panthers Roster Moves

USATSI_17809526_168388579_lowres

Not available yet.

Panthers Who Signed Elsewhere:

USATSI_16621591_168388579_lowres

Not available yet.

Panthers Unrestricted Free Agents

USATSI_17404032_168388579_lowres (1)

QB Cam Newton

RB Ameer Abdullah

WR Alex Erickson

WR Brandon Zylstra

T Trent Scott

G John Miller

C Matt Paradis

DE Marquis Haynes Sr.

DT DaQuan Jones

LB Jermaine Carter Jr.

LB Haason Reddick

CB Stephon Gilmore

CB Donte Jackson

CB Rashaan Melvin

S Juston Burris

S Sean Chandler

P Lachlan Edwards

