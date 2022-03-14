2022 Carolina Panthers Free Agency Tracker

Live updates of which players are leaving and coming to Carolina this offseason.

The frenzy of free agency is officially here for the 2022 offseason. The Carolina Panthers have several areas that need to be addressed in the next couple of months so that this team can take that next step after a 5-12 season in 2021. Be sure to follow along with us throughout the craziness of free agency here at our LIVE free agency tracker.

Team Needs Quarterback The two most clear needs for the Panthers are quarterback and offensive line. Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Darnold were not the answers for Carolina, so for the third straight season, the Panthers will be in the market for a signal-caller once again. Offensive Line A big part of the struggles at quarterback had to do with a very inconsistent offensive line that had trouble in pass protection, allowing over 50 sacks on the season. In one way or another, the Panthers will have to reshape the unit up front. Defensive Tackle/Edge Defensively, Carolina must improve in stopping the run. The outside zone read really hurt this team week after week, meaning they need more speed and athleticism up front and on the edge. Linebacker With the linebacking corps as thin as it is, the Panthers will need to add a body or two there and possibly a starter should Haason Reddick depart which is very likely to happen. Bringing back Frankie Luvu assures some familiarity at the position, but there's no telling if the Panthers are comfortable thrusting him into a starting role at this time. Safety Finally, adding a veteran safety would go a long way in allowing Jeremy Chinn to play closer to the action down in the box where he seems to be a difference maker. Spending a lot of money in the back end isn't necessary, but a quality starter on the cheaper end would be ideal.

