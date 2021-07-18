53-Man Roster Projection: DT Daviyon Nixon Player Profile
DT Daviyon Nixon
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 304 lbs
College: Iowa
NFL Stats: N/A (rookie)
Depth Chart Projection: Backup
One area the Panthers had to address this offseason was the interior of the defensive line. After releasing Kawann Short in February and Zach Kerr signing with the 49ers in free agency, the Panthers were low on bodies and experience on the inside. Derrick Brown, DaQuan Jones, and Bravvion Roy will likely be the top three guys in the rotation but I'm expecting Nixon to push for more and more playing time as the season moves along.
53-Man Roster Status: Lock
Many thought Nixon would be a day two pick and possibly even have a chance to go in the back end of the 2nd round. Fortunately for Carolina, he continued to slip down the board and it got to a point where Panthers head coach Matt Rhule knew he couldn't wait any longer.
Last fall, Nixon was virtually unblockable. In just eight games, he totaled 45 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and one interception returned for a touchdown. Yes, the big fella can catch the ball too.
