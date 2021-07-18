53-Man Roster Projection: DT Daviyon Nixon Player Profile

DT Daviyon Nixon

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 304 lbs

College: Iowa

NFL Stats: N/A (rookie)

Depth Chart Projection: Backup

One area the Panthers had to address this offseason was the interior of the defensive line. After releasing Kawann Short in February and Zach Kerr signing with the 49ers in free agency, the Panthers were low on bodies and experience on the inside. Derrick Brown, DaQuan Jones, and Bravvion Roy will likely be the top three guys in the rotation but I'm expecting Nixon to push for more and more playing time as the season moves along.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Many thought Nixon would be a day two pick and possibly even have a chance to go in the back end of the 2nd round. Fortunately for Carolina, he continued to slip down the board and it got to a point where Panthers head coach Matt Rhule knew he couldn't wait any longer.

Last fall, Nixon was virtually unblockable. In just eight games, he totaled 45 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and one interception returned for a touchdown. Yes, the big fella can catch the ball too.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

QB Sam Darnold Player Profile

QB PJ Walker Player Profile

RB Christian McCaffrey Player Profile

RB Chuba Hubbard Player Profile

RB Reggie Bonnafon Player Profile

WR DJ Moore Player Profile

WR Robby Anderson Player Profile

WR David Moore Player Profile

WR Terrace Marshall Player Profile

WR Shi Smith Player Profile

WR Brandon Zylstra Player Profile

TE Dan Arnold Player Profile

TE Ian Thomas Player Profile

TE Tommy Tremble Player Profile

LT Cameron Erving Player Profile

LT Greg Little Player Profile

LG Pat Elflein Player Profile

C Matt Paradis Player Profile

RG John Miller Player Profile

RG Deonte Brown Player Profile

G Dennis Daley Player Profile

RT Taylor Moton Player Profile

OT Trent Scott Player Profile

OT Brady Christensen Player Profile

DE Brian Burns Player Profile

DE Yetur Gross-Matos Player Profile

DE Morgan Fox Player Profile

DT Derrick Brown Player Profile

DT DaQuan Jones Player Profile

DT Bravvion Roy Player Profile

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.