53-Man Roster Projection: Bravvion Roy Player Profile

DT Bravvion Roy

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 333 lbs

College: Baylor

NFL Stats: 29 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack

Depth Chart Projection: Backup

Bravvion Roy started nine games for the Panthers a year ago but it was mainly due out of necessity. Carolina was extremely thin at the defensive tackle spot in 2020 and once Kawann Short went down, young guys like Roy had to step up and stop being rookies. Roy could fight for a starting spot with DaQuan Jones but ideally, you would like to see Jones, the veteran, win that job while Roy continues to develop.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

A year ago, I wasn't sure that Roy would see the field let alone start nine games. That being said, I didn't account for Kawann Short going down for the entire season which opened up the door for more playing time. Roy impressed the coaching staff and held his own as a rookie. He has a great understanding of the defense and what is expected of him since he played under both Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow at Baylor. Making the roster shouldn't be much of a concern this year for Roy.

