53-Man Roster Projection: Bravvion Roy Player Profile
DT Bravvion Roy
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 333 lbs
College: Baylor
NFL Stats: 29 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack
Depth Chart Projection: Backup
Bravvion Roy started nine games for the Panthers a year ago but it was mainly due out of necessity. Carolina was extremely thin at the defensive tackle spot in 2020 and once Kawann Short went down, young guys like Roy had to step up and stop being rookies. Roy could fight for a starting spot with DaQuan Jones but ideally, you would like to see Jones, the veteran, win that job while Roy continues to develop.
53-Man Roster Status: Lock
A year ago, I wasn't sure that Roy would see the field let alone start nine games. That being said, I didn't account for Kawann Short going down for the entire season which opened up the door for more playing time. Roy impressed the coaching staff and held his own as a rookie. He has a great understanding of the defense and what is expected of him since he played under both Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow at Baylor. Making the roster shouldn't be much of a concern this year for Roy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
RB Christian McCaffrey Player Profile
RB Chuba Hubbard Player Profile
RB Reggie Bonnafon Player Profile
WR Robby Anderson Player Profile
WR Terrace Marshall Player Profile
WR Brandon Zylstra Player Profile
TE Tommy Tremble Player Profile
LT Cameron Erving Player Profile
RG Deonte Brown Player Profile
RT Taylor Moton Player Profile
OT Brady Christensen Player Profile
DE Yetur Gross-Matos Player Profile
DT Derrick Brown Player Profile
DT DaQuan Jones Player Profile
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.