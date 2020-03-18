PatriotMaven
Patriots Free Agency Tracker: Additions, Losses, Trades, Other Moves

Devon Clements

  • LB Elandon Roberts signs with the Dolphins (per Cameron Wolfe)
  • Center Ted Karras signs a one-year, $4 million contract with the Dolphins (per Jeremy Fowler)
  • Patriots trade safety Duron Harmon to the Lions in exchange for a swap of late-round draft picks (per Ian Rapoport)
  • DT Danny Shelton signs a two-year, $8 million deal with the Lions (per Adam Schefter)
  • Patriots re-sign OLB Keionta Davis (per Mike Reiss)
  • Patriots place original-round tender on OL Jermaine Eluemunor (per Ian Rapoport)
  • Patriots place second-round tender on DT Adam Butler (per Mike Reiss)
  • Patriots sign WR Damiere Byrd to a one-year deal (per Mike Reiss)
  • LB Jamie Collins signs a three-year, $30 million deal with the Lions (per Ian Rapoport)
  • LB Kyle Van Noy signs a four-year, $51 million deal with the Dolphins (per Ian Rapoport)
  • Patriots sign safety Devin McCourty to a two-year extension (per Jeff Howe)
  • Patriots sign ST/WR Matthew Slater to a two-year extension (per Field Yates)
NFL Rumors: Bill Belichick Was 'a Little Shocked' Tom Brady Decided to Leave Patriots

It appears the shock that went through New England in regards to Tom Brady's decision to leave the Patriots didn't skip over Bill Belichick.

Devon Clements

Christopher Walsh

Teams were reportedly led to believe wherever Tom Brady goes, he wants Antonio Brown with him.

Devon Clements

Report: Patriots Re-Sign OLB Keionta Davis

New England is able to retain at least one of their soon-to-be free agent linebackers.

Devon Clements

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Patriots Sign WR Damiere Byrd to One-Year Deal

New England's first free-agent grab of the 2020 offseason is a wide receiver.

Devon Clements

MaxMcAuliffe

Here's Why Tom Brady Chose to Sign With Buccaneers

The idea of staying on the East Coast was very appealing to the 42 year old.

Devon Clements

Report: Dolphins Sign Center Ted Karras to One-Year Deal

Ted Karras heads down to Miami, who is coached by former Patriots coach Brian Flores.

Devon Clements

Report: Patriots Trade Safety Duron Harmon to Lions

New England ships away one of their safeties to a team littered with former Patriots.

Devon Clements

Report: Danny Shelton, Lions Agree to Two-Year Deal

Another Patriot signs with the Matt Patricia-led Lions.

Devon Clements

A case to why the Patriots should try and tank this season.

Max McAuliffe

Mike Reiss details how Stidham is now the leader of the pack.

Max McAuliffe