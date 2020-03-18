Patriots Free Agency Tracker: Additions, Losses, Trades, Other Moves
Devon Clements
- LB Elandon Roberts signs with the Dolphins (per Cameron Wolfe)
- Center Ted Karras signs a one-year, $4 million contract with the Dolphins (per Jeremy Fowler)
- Patriots trade safety Duron Harmon to the Lions in exchange for a swap of late-round draft picks (per Ian Rapoport)
- DT Danny Shelton signs a two-year, $8 million deal with the Lions (per Adam Schefter)
- Patriots re-sign OLB Keionta Davis (per Mike Reiss)
- Patriots place original-round tender on OL Jermaine Eluemunor (per Ian Rapoport)
- Patriots place second-round tender on DT Adam Butler (per Mike Reiss)
- Patriots sign WR Damiere Byrd to a one-year deal (per Mike Reiss)
- LB Jamie Collins signs a three-year, $30 million deal with the Lions (per Ian Rapoport)
- LB Kyle Van Noy signs a four-year, $51 million deal with the Dolphins (per Ian Rapoport)
- Patriots sign safety Devin McCourty to a two-year extension (per Jeff Howe)
- Patriots sign ST/WR Matthew Slater to a two-year extension (per Field Yates)