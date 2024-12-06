Face of Patriots Not Adding Pressure for Drake Maye
The New England Patriots made the decision to bring in Drake Maye to be their new face of the franchise in the 2024 NFL Draft. With the No. 3 overall pick, they invested heavily into him.
It didn't take long for Maye to take over the starting job from Jacoby Brissett. Since winning the job, Maye has been proving the Patriots right for their belief in him.
Already, he has started showing off superstar potential. He has elite arm talent, great leadership, and high football IQ. At this point in his career, he looks to be the total package and the real deal.
Maye recently spoke out about the pressure he is facing being the face of the franchise for New England. He had a perfect response.
"I wouldn't call it pressure. I think it's a privilege," Maye said. "You work your whole life to get to this moment and when the moment comes, you shouldn't lose sight of the fact that this is what you dreamed about. You turn that pressure into a privilege and hopefully get this thing rolling."
Being the face of a franchise like the Patriots is absolutely a privilege. He's looking to become the franchise quarterback that New England has been searching for since Tom Brady left town.
So far this season, Maye has made eight starts, with one of those games being an early exit due to a head injury.
In his eight starts and seven complete games, Maye has completed 67.2 percent of his pass attempts for 1,696 yards, 11 touchdowns, and eight interception. He has also shown off his dual-threat ability, racking up 345 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
At just 22 years old, Maye is playing well on the field and carrying himself perfectly off of it.
While it may be too early to annoint him a star, he's on the road to earn that title. The Patriots have to be feeling very good about their choice of quarterback.
All of that being said, Maye and New England still have four games left in the season. Hopefully, he will continue developing and will be ready to hit the ground running towards getting the Patriots back into contention in 2025.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!