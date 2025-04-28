Patriots Release Six Players Following NFL Draft
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Less than 48 hours since the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots have announced the release of six players: centerJake Andrews, defensive lineman Marcus Harris, receiver JaQuae Jackson, linebacker Titus Leo, safety Mark Perry and tight end Giovanni Ricci.
Andrews was originally drafted in 2023 by the Patriots in the fourth round (No. 107 overall) out of Troy. The 6’3” 308-pound lineman, played in 16 games with one start at left guard as a rookie in 2023 and then spent the 2024 season on injured reserve. Following the Patriots' drafting of Georgia center Jared Wilson, along with the presence of veterans Garrett Bradbury and Ben Brown on the roster, Andrews faced at-best an uphill battle to compete for a roster spot.
Harris was signed by New England to the practice squad in October 2024 The 6’2”, 298-pound defender joined the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick (247 overall) of the Houston Texans out of Auburn in 2024. Having played two seasons at Kansas — before transferring to Auburn — Harris finished his college career with 125 total tackles, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
Jackson signed as an intruguing pass-catching prospect in June 2024. He had previously spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, with whom he had previously signed in April as a rookie free agent. At 6’1” 184 pounds, Jackson showed some promise as an above-average route runner before suffering a season-ending injury. He spent the 2024 season with New England on injured reserve.
Leo, was signed by New England to the 53-man roster from the Indianapolis Colts practice squad in Nov. 2024. The 6’3” 250-pound linebacker was originally drafted in the sixth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft (211overall) by Indianapolis out of Wagner. He spent the entire 2023 season on injured reserve. He played in four games last season with the Pats, finishing the year with one tackle.
Perry joined New England’s practice squad in Sept. 2024. The 6’0”, 215-pound defensive back, first entered the league as a rookie free agent with the Miami Dolphins in May 2024. The 23-year old TCU product was released by Miami in August and signed by the Houston Texans to the practice squad later than month. Perry was released by Houston in September, freeing him to sign with the Patriots.
Ricci originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Carolina Panthers out of Western Michigan in 2020. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad and then played in 36 games with four starts and finished with nine receptions for 102 yards over the next three years with the Panthers. Ricci signed with the Cleveland Browns as an unrestricted free agent last season. However, he was released at the end of training camp and spent the season out of football. The 6’3” 245-pounder signed a futures contract with New England in February.
The Patriots are fresh off of what many pundits are describing as a “Grade A” draft performance. New England selected LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell from LSU with the fourth overall selection. They also chose Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson at number 38 overall, receiver Kyle Williams from Washington State at pick 68, and center Jared Wilson from Georgia with pick number 95 overall.
In the immediate aftermath of the draft’s conclusion on day three, the Pats worked quickly to add 17 undrafted rookie free agents, including UC Davis running back Len Larison.
