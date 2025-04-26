Patriots Swing Late Draft Trade with Chiefs
FOXBOROUGH, Mass.— Despite possessing pick number 228 in the seventh and final round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots opted to trade with the Kansas City Chiefs to pick up a pair of late rounders to conclude day three.
The Patriots traded pick 228 to the Chiefs for picks 251 and 257. As such, New England will close the NFL draft with a chance to add depth to two positional depth charts.
The Patriots opened day three by adding California safety Craig Woodson with pick 106 in the fourth round. The Pats then traded both picks 144 and 238 to the Seattle Seahawks to secure the services of Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer at number 137. From there, the team selected LSU edge rusher Bradyn Swinson at146, kicker Andres Borregales at 182, and offensive tackle Marcus Bryant at number 220.
New England previously selected LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell from LSU with the fourth overall selection. They also chose Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson at number 38 overall, receiver Kyle Williams from Washington State at pick 68, and center Jared Wilson from Georgia with pick number 95 overall.
