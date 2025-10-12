Patriots vs. Saints Inactives: Key Defenders Out
The New England Patriots are set for their Week 6 contest with the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in the “Big Easy.”
The Patriots (3-2) enter this matchup on the heels of an impressive 23-20 victory over the Buffalo Bills. The Saints avoided the franchise's first 0-5 start since 1996 when they overcame an early 14-3 deficit last week to earn a 26-14 defeat of the New York Giants.
With just over an hour until the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Saints have released their lists of inactives:
PATRIOTS INACTIVES:
S Jaylinn Hawkins
DE Eric Gregory
G Caedan Wallace
DE Keion White
LB Anfernee Jennings
QB Tommy DeVito (3rd QB)
What it means for the Patriots:
In a late addition to the Pats’ final injury and practice participation report for Week 6, defensive tackle Milton Williams was listed as questionable due to an illness. Williams was ultimately deems active for this matchup against the Saints.
Williams has been a force for New England’s defense this season. Rather than reading and reacting to run or pass — as they had in previous seasons — New England’s defensive front has become unlocked to get upfield, leading to more plays behind the line of scrimmage. Williams’ presence has been a key reason for that improvement.
Safety Jaylinn Hawkins was among New England’s most notable non-participants in practice this week. Hawkins left the Pats’ Week 4 contest against the Carolina Panthers with a hamstring injury just before halftime after suffering a hamstring injury and did not return for the remainder of the game. He was a sporadic participant during last week’s sessions, and did suit up for New England’s 23-20 victory over the Buffalo Bills. Losing Hawkins for any period of time could be costly for New England’s defense. Hawkins has been one of New England’s most reliable defensive backs. Though the Pats’ first five games, he has compiled 23 tackles, one interception, one pass deflection, and 1.5 sacks.
In the absence of injured starter K’Lavon Chaisson for Week 5, third-year defender Keion White aligned on 23 snaps, getting the starting nod at his position. Unfortunately, he was limited to just 34 percent of New England’s defensive plays due to an elbow injury. White was present at each of the week’s three sessions, but did not participate. Through the first four games, the Georgia Tech product has compiled five total tackles.
When healthy, Jennings has played a notable role within the Pats front seven this season. The Alabama product is a stout run-defender who adequately sets the edge and serves as a playmaker against the run. He has also developed into a stout pass-rusher, due to his underrated mix of quickness, change-of-direction ability, power and instincts. Jennings’ most prominent strengths remain his toughness and tenacity — both of which would have been welcomed against the Saints offense. After missing the Patriots’ season-opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jennings has gone on to compile seven total tackles in four games.
Despite being listed as questionable for Week 6 due to an ankle injury, Saints running back Alvin Kamara is active and will play against the Patriots.
