What Other Rams Players Can We Expect to See vs. Seahawks?
The Los Angeles Rams will be debuting a starting lineup that starkly contrasts to their usual lineup this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. In a press conference on Friday, Rams head coach Sean McVay released some more names that we could be seeing on the field this weekend.
According to McVay, a barrage of the Rams’ starting lineup will be listed as doubtful, such as Rams receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, as well as Rams running back Kyren Williams, Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson and Rams guard Kevin Dotson.
Offensive tackle Rob Havenstein will also not be appearing in Sunday’s match, as he is still recovering from a shoulder injury that sat him out against the Cardinals as well.
McVay addressed his thinking behind the lineup changes, calling the situation “unique.”
“Really, it’s a unique situation like we’ve talked about. You get 53 guys on your active roster, two practice squad flexes and then that can enable you to be able to have five other additional inactives. Fortunately for us we’ve been relatively healthy,” said McVay.
“We have had some situations that we’ve navigated through, especially on the offensive line. Guys are banged up but they’d be able to go if it was a normal game so we’re going to err on the side of caution with those guys and then some of the skill players offensively that’ve gotten a bunch of work and really have been a little bit more experienced players,” he continued.
McVay announced that, in addition to Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, we would be seeing Rams running backs Blake Corum and Cody Schrader get more time on the offensive side of the ball, as well as some offensive linemen.
“Really, what I think is great about it is to get the opportunity to evaluate some guys that have done a really good job. We’ll get a chance to see some other offensive linemen play that we’re excited about. We’ll get a chance to see those receivers do a good job,” said McVay.
McVay was a little bit more vague on what the lineup will look like on the defensive side of the ball.
“Defensively, we’ll be able to get a handful of guys some work. I don’t want to get too specific on that, but because of the youth that we have on the defensive side of the ball, I think it’s good to be able to keep some opportunities for guys to play,” said McVay.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.