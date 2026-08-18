Ranking the Five Best Free-Agent Wide Receivers Still Available After Keenan Allen, Stefon Diggs Signings

Two of the top free-agent wide receivers that were still on the market have come off the board in recent weeks.

First, it was Stefon Diggs signing with the Commanders. The 31-year-old veteran—who racked up 1,000-plus yards in 2025 and helped the Patriots reach Super Bowl LX— inked a one-year deal worth up to $12 million and, in turn, made somewhat of a homecoming. Diggs is from the DMV area, having been born and raised in Maryland and played for the Terps.

Then, on Monday, Keenan Allen and the Colts agreed to terms on a one-year contract . The move reunites the longtime Chargers pass-catcher with Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen, who was part of L.A.’s offensive staff for seven seasons from 2014 to ’20. Allen, 34, will bring an experienced presence to a Colts wide receiver room that desperately needs bodies. Alec Pierce remains on PUP following offseason knee surgery; Josh Downs has been in and out of practice this summer dealing with several ailments; and behind them is a suspect group of depth pieces in Ashton Dulin, Laquon Treadwell and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

Even with Diggs and Allen finding new homes, there is some intriguing talent—and well-known names—waiting for the right opportunity as we approach the 2026 regular season. Here are the best five free-agent wide receivers still available.

5. Tyler Lockett

Tyler Lockett spent most of the 2025 season with the Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 33

Previous teams: Seahawks (2015 to ’24), Titans (2025), Raiders (2025)

Tyler Lockett’s peak spanned the 2019 to ’22 seasons, when he tallied four consecutive 1,000-plus-yard campaigns as Russell Wilson’s primary deep threat in a high-flying Seahawks offense. He spent his first 10 years in Seattle before signing with the Titans in 2025.

After just seven games in Tennessee, however, Lockett was released and quickly reunited with coach Pete Carroll , joining the Raiders on a one-year deal. He caught 22 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown over 10 games in Sin City.

At 33 years old, Lockett may not have a ton left in the tank, but could still prove to be a quality field-stretcher for a team looking for a depth piece in the wide receiver room.

4. Sterling Shepard

Sterling Shepard reunited with Baker Mayfield in Tampa. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Age: 33

Previous teams: Giants (2016 to ’23), Buccaneers (2024 to ’25)

Speaking of 33-year-olds, Sterling Shepard remains on the market after spending the past two seasons with the Buccaneers and his former college quarterback, Baker Mayfield.

Originally drafted by the Giants in the second round in 2016, Shepard caught eight touchdowns as a rookie and made the PFWA All-Rookie Team. His most productive season came in 2018, when he notched career highs in receptions (68) and receiving yards (872.

While injuries have hindered much of Shepard’s going-on-10-year NFL career, he was able to stay mostly healthy in Tampa Bay over the past two seasons and was a quality option behind the likes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka.

3. DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins showed off his ability to make highlight-reel plays in 2025. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 34

Previous teams: Texans (2013 to ’19), Cardinals (2020 to ’22), Titans (2023 to ’24), Chiefs (2024), Ravens (2025)

Despite shadowing Patriots coaches during training camp before ultimately signing on to be Georgia Tech’s assistant wide receivers coach this offseason, DeAndre Hopkins insists he isn’t retired . So we’ll take his word for it.

The 6'1", 210-pound former first-round pick is just two years removed from his last 1,000-yard season, and in 2025 flashed his ability to make highlight-reel plays despite catching just 22 passes for the Ravens offense.

Is Hopkins still the player he was during his days with the Texans, Cardinals, or even Titans? No. But his big-bodied presence, contested-catch ability and most importantly, experience, could make him a valuable addition.

2. Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks has recorded 1,000-plus-yards with four NFL teams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 32

Previous teams: Saints (2014 to ’16, ’25), Patriots (2017), Rams (2018 to ’19), Texans (2020 to ’22), Cowboys (2023 to ’24), Bills (2025)

Brandin Cooks has played for nearly 20% of NFL teams since being drafted by the Saints in 2014, and has impressively found success nearly everywhere he’s been. In fact, Cooks is the first player in league history to record 1,000-plus yards in three consecutive seasons with three different teams, and in 2021, he became the second (after Brandon Marshall) to notch 1,000-plus yards with four different teams.

Now 32, Cooks is looking to continue his NFL career in 2026—and likely doesn’t want it to end with the controversial call he was at the center of in the Bills’ playoff loss to the Broncos this past January.

1. Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill suffered a gruesome knee injury last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 32

Previous teams: Chiefs (2016 to ’21), Dolphins (2022 to ’25)

Injuries aside, which we’ll get to, Tyreek Hill is far and away the most talented player remaining on the free-agent market. The speed he’s exhibited over the course of his 10-year career is undeniable, and has been honored with five first-team All-Pro nods—most recently in 2023.

Unfortunately, Hill suffered a gruesome injury during the Dolphins’ Week 4 win over the Jets in late September last season that resulted in a dislocated left knee and multiple torn ligaments, including his ACL. The 32-year-old was released by Miami in mid-February and is continuing his rehabilitation while looking for his third NFL home.

Hill revealed late last month in a workout video he posted on X that he has “no power in [his] left leg,” but added, “the timeline [to return is] looking real good right now.”

Needless to say, Hill likely won’t be ready for the start of the season, but could very well help a team looking for a spark in the latter half of the 2026 season.