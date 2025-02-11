Raven Country

Marlon Humphrey Contract Creates Obstacle For Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have a decision to make in regards to Marlon Humphrey's contract.

Jeremy Brener

East Rutherford, NJ -- December 15, 2024 -- Marlon Humphrey of the Ravens lines up Darius Slayton of the Giants in the first half. The Baltimore Ravens came to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Giants.
/ Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Baltimore Ravens have one of the best cornerbacks in the league in Marlon Humphrey, but his future with the team is in question.

Humphrey, 28, should still be with the Ravens next season. However, his contract may need some restructing, according to Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox.

"Humphrey also has just two years remaining on his contract and is set to carry a massive $25.4 million cap hit in 2025. Only Jackson is set to count more against the cap. Baltimore is highly unlikely to cut Humphrey, though doing so with a post-June 1 designation would save $14.3 million. A trade is also unlikely but something DeCosta might consider if desperate for cap relief and draft assets," Knox writes.

"Trading Humphrey at the start of free agency would save $8.7 million in cap space.

"Most likely, the Ravens will decide between a simple restructure—something they did with Humphrey in 2023—a restructure/extension and waiting to reassess Humphrey's future in 2026. After this season, the dead money on his contract will fall to just $5.6 million."

Humphrey has two years left on his current deal with the Ravens, so the team will likely try to find a way to restructure, and they could maybe use that as a sign of good faith and re-negotiate a deal when the time comes.

The Ravens have made moves to prepare for a future without Humphrey by drafting Nate Wiggins in the first round of last year's draft, but the former first-round pick out of Alabama still has a ton of value for Baltimore.

The way he plays this season will determine if he sticks around with the Ravens for the rest of his career, and a restructured contract may give him the chip on his shoulder that he needs to remain one of the best cornerbacks in the league.

Jeremy Brener
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

