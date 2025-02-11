Marlon Humphrey Contract Creates Obstacle For Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens have one of the best cornerbacks in the league in Marlon Humphrey, but his future with the team is in question.
Humphrey, 28, should still be with the Ravens next season. However, his contract may need some restructing, according to Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox.
"Humphrey also has just two years remaining on his contract and is set to carry a massive $25.4 million cap hit in 2025. Only Jackson is set to count more against the cap. Baltimore is highly unlikely to cut Humphrey, though doing so with a post-June 1 designation would save $14.3 million. A trade is also unlikely but something DeCosta might consider if desperate for cap relief and draft assets," Knox writes.
"Trading Humphrey at the start of free agency would save $8.7 million in cap space.
"Most likely, the Ravens will decide between a simple restructure—something they did with Humphrey in 2023—a restructure/extension and waiting to reassess Humphrey's future in 2026. After this season, the dead money on his contract will fall to just $5.6 million."
Humphrey has two years left on his current deal with the Ravens, so the team will likely try to find a way to restructure, and they could maybe use that as a sign of good faith and re-negotiate a deal when the time comes.
The Ravens have made moves to prepare for a future without Humphrey by drafting Nate Wiggins in the first round of last year's draft, but the former first-round pick out of Alabama still has a ton of value for Baltimore.
The way he plays this season will determine if he sticks around with the Ravens for the rest of his career, and a restructured contract may give him the chip on his shoulder that he needs to remain one of the best cornerbacks in the league.
