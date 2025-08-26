Multiple Ravens WRs Injured in Preseason Finale
The Baltimore Ravens' wide receiver corps sustained several injuries following their Week 3 preseason finale against the Washington Commanders on Saturday, with the team announcing that multiple bench options in Xavier Guillory and Dayton Wade have each receiving diagnoses that go beyond the short-term.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced the status updates on the pair of receivers, providing no timetable for their returns outside of "he'll be out for awhile" on both accounts.
Guillory looked to be coming on as one of the more impressive undrafted free agent signees of his rookie class, impressing coaches after Ravens management had previously remained careful to use the majority of their draft capital on necessary corners of the roster away from the skill positions.
The Arizona State prospect went down with a visible shoulder injury in the Ravens' 30-3 win over the Commanders last weekend, and made his collarbone break public on his own terms shortly after the game.
Fellow wideout Dayton Wade put up some fairly solid performances for himself, finishing the final matchup of the preseason as one of the highest-graded Ravens who took the field. He, too, was ruled questionable to return midway through the outing with what was initially labeled as a shoulder injury before the team came forward with tell of a procedure on his ribs.
These will both make for hits to the Ravens' receiver room, an assortment of prospects and veterans who are already considered as something of a mixed bag compared to some of the team's other talented position groups, but their various big names at the top should be enough for them to get by fairly seamlessly while the fringe prospects recuperate.
They'll still enter their regular season debut with a starting threesome of Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and DeAndre Hopkins. That impressive duo of up-and-comers along with their well-traveled mentor in Hopkins, as well as Baltimore's tight end tandem of pass-catchers in Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, should be more than enough to keep the Ravens' offense flowing, with all of Lamar Jackson's favorite targets still prepared to report for duty next week.
With that being said, deep-cut pieces like Guillory and Wade will be missed. The depth chart gets considerably less experienced immediately beyond those presumed starters, and if the Ravens want to convert their acclaimed roster into fulfilling their Super Bowl-winning dreams, they'll need all the depth they can get.
