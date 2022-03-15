What could shopping for a wide receiver in free agency look like for the Saints? The market has already dwindled, but there's still plenty of talent available.

Legal tampering has started across the NFL, and a very robust market of wide receiver talent has dwindled some as a result. That includes a lot of moves on Monday ahead of the league's new year starting. For the Saints, the lone move they have to show for is placing a second-round restricted free agent tender on Deonte Harty.

The Saints are certainly in a space of needing to improve, with their most important position of need being at quarterback. As New Orleans looks to sort that out, it's essentially coming down to whether Deshaun Watson chooses the Saints or Panthers, Jameis Winston, or potentially Jimmy Garoppolo.

We take a look at some potential options for the Saints, giving a few schools of thought on how they may attack things over the next week or two.

The Market

Davante Adams and Chris Godwin got franchise tags, while Michael Gallup and Mike Williams both signed contracts to avoid hitting the market. On Monday, we learned that Christian Kirk (Jaguars), Cedrick Wilson Jr. (Dolphins), Braxton Berrios (Jets), and D.J. Chark (Lions) went off the market. Kirk's astronomical deal certainly turned some heads. Still, there's plenty of good players out there that can help the Saints. Here's a look at some options.

Allen Robinson (29), Bears

Odell Beckham Jr. (30), Rams

Jamison Crowder (29), Jets

Will Fuller (28), Dolphins

Russell Gage (26), Falcons

Emmanuel Sanders (35), Bills

Byron Pringle (29), Chiefs

A.J. Green (34), Cardinals

Kalif Raymond (28), Lions

Sammy Watkins (29), Ravens

Desean Jackson (36), Raiders

JuJu Smith-Schuster (26), Steelers

T.Y. Hilton (33), Colts

Marquez Valdes-Scantling (27), Packers

Jarvis Landry (29), Browns

THE CASE FOR IMPROVEMENT: We've looked at this plenty during the offseason, as this is an area where the Saints must get better after having the worst production under Sean Payton. Some of that can be because of the inconsistencies at quarterback, but there was a severe lack of talent in the group without Michael Thomas. Essentially, New Orleans gets Thomas back while rolling with Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harty. Pushing the two others would be a welcomed sight.

THE PRICE SCARE: The market is going to be interesting, and Christian Kirk's contract pole-vaulting him into top receiver money will make someone like Davante Adams only more solid in his decision to not play under the franchise tag. Some of these other higher profile receivers can use that to get more lucrative deals. New Orleans won't exactly be able to compete in a bidding war, but can get creative to attract talent. It would also be a lot easier if/when they get their quarterback situation rectified.

WHERE THINGS COULD GO: Before getting to the draft, and that's assuming the Saints will have any picks to use in the first couple of days, getting two free agents from this pool would be desirable. Landing a higher profile player may be a tall task, especially if the team acquires Deshaun Watson. So, possibly getting one of the up-and-coming younger guys and a veteran presence would be a smart way to go.

Of those available, Russell Gage, Jamison Crowder, and Kalif Raymond would be at the top of the list. If the team were to look at any older veterans, then reuniting with Emmanuel Sanders makes the most sense. However, Sanders would want to make the move and he undoubtedly wants to join a legitimate contender.

The easiest conclusion to draw for the Saints is that they have to have a quarterback in place to then figure out what they can and can't do at wide receiver. It's not just there they have to get better, as upgrading at tight end would also be smart. We're truly in a 'wait and see' mode for New Orleans, but hopefully we get some much needed answers to our long list of questions soon.

Read More Saints News