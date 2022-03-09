Saints QB Options Getting Clearer

Russell Wilson was traded to Denver. Aaron Rodgers is back in Green Bay. The Saints options at quarterback are dwindling, but feel clearer than ever.

A once robust quarterback market of talent that was predicted to be available has essentially dwindled. The good news is that the Saints have a better idea of what they're going to need to do soon. We're a week out from the start of the new league year, and New Orleans is one of several teams that need to figure out their future starter.

In addition to the Saints, the Panthers, Buccaneers, Texans, Steelers, Seahawks, Colts, Commanders, and Eagles are teams that will undoubtedly look to improve their situation. The big question is how. Some of those teams can draft a quarterback, and it won't be surprising to see Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral, and Sam Howell all go on Day 1.

So, where does that leave New Orleans? Currently, two options make the most sense. However, there's also wild cards to watch as well as a rumored interest from last week.

Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throws a pass against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Jameis Winston

Winston certainly brings familiarity with him being in the system for the past couple of seasons. Again, he was performing at a good level before getting hurt, and that was also without the likes of Michael Thomas. The product was far from perfect, but Winston was making good decisions in passing and running. Going 5-2 as a starter with a 14:3 touchdown-interception ratio certainly helped squashed a narrative of him being a turnover machine.

The obvious concern is the rehab from his ACL injury, but the videos that continually get posted are nothing but positive. Winston certainly makes the most sense and leads the pack. GM Mickey Loomis has said publicly that he's an option for the team, and hopes that the Saints are an option for Winston. The only real question is how do you pay Winston, as he may not want to play for another one-year deal. We had some thoughts on that here, and what that could do for the team.

Oct 6, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) talks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) following a game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Teddy Bridgewater

Bridgewater is certainly beloved in New Orleans, and it all started when the team traded for him in 2018. The guy is just likable on all fronts. He stepped in to start in a very tough situation after the team had lost Drew Brees in 2019 for five games, and Bridgewater was a perfect 5-0.

He had his share of struggles in Carolina, but somewhat rebounded some of his stats in Denver. The biggest thing that stands out from his QB stats is the fact that he was sacked 31 times in each of his last two seasons. Wherever he goes, the offensive line has to be a strongpoint.

When you look at all the options available on the market, Winston leads the pack. Where Marcus Mariota and Mitch Trubisky land will certainly be interesting, but the only other veterans that may start for a team in 2022 consist of Ryan Fitpatrick (39), Andy Dalton (34), Tyrod Taylor (32), and Cam Newton (32).

Wild Cards

JIMMY GAROPPOLO: We learned of some rumored interest at the Combine regarding a pairing with the Saints. The clock is ticking for the 49ers to deal with his salary, and if the Saints are truly interested there, then they shouldn't be overly aggressive to trade for Garoppolo. He had shoulder surgery on his throwing arm, which is clearly a concern. He won't be ready until the summer, and that just feels like a lot of uncertainty to place trust in.

DESHAUN WATSON: The legal saga for Watson reaches a pivotal point on Friday. Both the Commanders and Panthers have been linked to interest regarding Watson, but there's another team. That could be any of the aforementioned teams looking to upgrade their quarterback situation, and you would think the Saints at least perform their due diligence here.

The price Denver paid to acquire Russell Wilson was pretty stellar, and it begs the question: Would you have been okay with the Saints parting ways with two 1st Rounders, two 2nd Rounders, a 5th Round pick (which the Broncos got back a 4th), and three players to get him?

DRAFTING A QUARTERBACK: This doesn't feel like where the Saints go, and here's the reasoning why. New Orleans has a belief that this roster can compete, and you can't turn that over to a rookie to lead. Now, that doesn't mean that the team can't and won't draft any of the quarterbacks at No. 18 that could be available, but they wouldn't start this season. Throwing any of these quarterbacks in for Week 1 could be a disastrous affair.

The time is ticking for the Saints, and the hourglass is running out. Sometimes, no news is good news from Airline Drive in Metairie. However, the restlessness builds with each passing day that New Orleans doesn't have a definitive answer for addressing their 'most important decision' of the offseason.

