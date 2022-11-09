The Saints look to put an ugly Week 9 loss to the Ravens behind them after having a really bad day at the office. The team fell to 3-6 on the year, which is their worst start since 2005. We take one last look at things, checking out the snap counts with some observations for the game.

Offense

Nov 7, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) hands off to running back Alvin Kamara (41) against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Cesar Ruiz, James Hurst - 51 (100%)

Ruiz ended up shifting over to center after Erik McCoy left the game. The Saints offense struggled on the night, finishing 3-of-11 on 3rd Down and totaling just 243 yards of offense (48 rushing, 195 passing). A good bit of those came in garbage time, so there's not much to write home about how bad the offense was. Andy Dalton was also sacked 4 times. It was a major regression for New Orleans.

Andrus Peat - 50 (98%)

Ryan Ramczyk - 49 (96%)

Andy Dalton, Chris Olave - 46 (90%)

Dalton finished 19-of-29 for 210 yards with a touchdown and interception. Again, the offense just couldn't get much of anything going. At one point, the Saints needed a few yards for a first down and ended up throwing a one-yard pass. Decisions and play calls like that are what gets put under a microscope when you lose. Chris Olave continued to be the lone bright spot, catching 6 of his 9 targets for 71 yards.

Alvin Kamara - 45 (88%)

Kamara was essentially a non-factor in the game. He had just 12 total touches, getting 30 yards on 9 carries and getting 3 catches for 32 yards on 4 targets. The 19-yard reception came on the scoring drive late in the fourth quarter.

Juwan Johnson - 38 (75%)

Johnson got the lone touchdown of the night, making a great individual effort tightroping down the sideline for a 41-yard score.

Tre'Quan Smith - 36 (71%)

Smith caught 3 passes for 32 yards on 4 targets, finishing right behind Alvin Kamara.

Calvin Throckmorton - 33 (65%)

Marquez Callaway - 29 (57%)

Kevin White, Adam Trautman, Erik McCoy - 18 (35%)

McCoy left the game early due to a calf injury after Dalton picked up a first down on a sneak play. He was noticeably limping and left the field. His status and availability for the Steelers will be in question.

Taysom Hill - 17 (33%)

Hill had just one carry for 6 yards and completed his lone pass attempt for 13 yards. It's unclear why he got limited reps. At one point, it felt like the team could have turned to him or Jameis Winston to get a spark in the offense. Even in short yardage situations, Hill wasn't in the game.

Dwayne Washington, Rashid Shaheed - 5 (10%)

J.P. Holtz, Landon Young - 2 (4%)

Lewis Kidd, Jordan Howard - 1 (2%)

Defense

Nov 7, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (27) breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (10) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Paulson Adebo, Marcus Maye, Demario Davis, Tyrann Mathieu - 68 (100%)

Maye led the way with 11 total tackles (8 solo, 3 assisted), while Davis finished behind him with 7 total tackles (5 solo, 2 assisted) and a sack. New Orleans couldn't get off the field on 3rd Down, as the Ravens went 9-of-15 on the night, putting together a lot of long drives that went over 10-plus plays. Tackling was an issue overall, and it was more of how Lamar Jackson and Kenyan Drake did on the ground. Baltimore amassed 188 rushing yards while only throwing for 131 yards. Blown assignments were another problem in the secondary, and it's crazy we see these issues at this point of the season.

Alontae Taylor - 60 (88%)

Taylor had 5 total tackles (3 solo, 2 assisted), and was picked on early in the passing game. He responded and had a nice pass breakup on a crazy Lamar Jackson play. He left the game due to injury, but ended up returning.

Pete Werner - 41 (60%)

Werner left the field due to an ankle injury and was eventually carted to the locker room after being in the medical tent. Dennis Allen declined comment on the significance of the injury. There's no timeframe for him to return, and Kaden Elliss will likely get his snaps.

Kaden Elliss, Cam Jordan, Chris Harris Jr. - 39 (57%)

Elliss got one of the sacks on the night, seeing more time due to the Werner injury.

David Onyemata - 37 (54%)

Onyemata was credited with a sack on the night, so that's back-to-back games getting one.

Shy Tuttle, Kentavius Street - 33 (49%)

Tanoh Kpassagnon - 31 (46%)

Kpassagnon finished third on the night with 5 solo tackles. He may be in line for may playing time if Davenport misses time.

Marcus Davenport, Malcolm Roach - 30 (44%)

Davenport left early due to a calf injury and did not return. Roach ended up taking a bad penalty while hitting Lamar Jackson, something that took the officials time after the play to throw the flag.

Payton Turner - 26 (38%)

Zack Baun - 17 (25%)

Baun saw more time due to the injuries, and he'll likely see more with Werner's injury.

Carl Granderson - 12 (18%)

P.J. Williams - 9 (13%)

Williams provided a nice jolt of energy in limited action after returning from injured reserve. We'll see if his role increases some. At one point, he went into the slot with Taylor being out. However, he returned.

Special Teams (Top Reps)

Dwayne Washington, Kaden Elliss, Zack Baun, Andrew Dowell, J.T. Gray - 23

Carl Granderson, Daniel Sorensen - 18

Kevin White - 14

