The Saints are minutes away from taking on the Bengals in the Superdome for their Week 6 matchup. Cincinnati enters as the favorites in this one, and the winner of this game will get back to .500 on the year. New Orleans has their work cut out for them being down several key starters, but never say never. Here's our weekly game thread for today's matchup.

Fubo: Start Your Free Trial Here

Scoring

Nothing, yet.

Big Saints Plays

Nothing, yet.

Bengals-Saints Coverage From the Week