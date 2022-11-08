Ravens vs. Saints Live Game Thread
Stay up-to-date with all the happenings from the Superdome with our Monday Night Football Ravens-Saints game thread.
The Saints (3-5) host the Ravens (5-3) on Monday Night football from the Superdome, in what promises to be a very entertaining matchup. New Orleans is looking to build off last week's momentum against the Raiders, while Baltimore is coming off a big road win over the Bucs. Keep up with all the action from the game with our weekly game thread.
Game Updates
Scoring
- 24-yard touchdown reception by Isaiah Likely from Lamar Jackson (11-76, 7:02), 7-0
Big Saints Plays
Alvin Kamara with a crazy one-handed catch.
