Skip to main content

Ravens vs. Saints Live Game Thread

Stay up-to-date with all the happenings from the Superdome with our Monday Night Football Ravens-Saints game thread.

The Saints (3-5) host the Ravens (5-3) on Monday Night football from the Superdome, in what promises to be a very entertaining matchup. New Orleans is looking to build off last week's momentum against the Raiders, while Baltimore is coming off a big road win over the Bucs. Keep up with all the action from the game with our weekly game thread.

Game Updates

Scoring

  • 24-yard touchdown reception by Isaiah Likely from Lamar Jackson (11-76, 7:02), 7-0

Big Saints Plays

Alvin Kamara with a crazy one-handed catch.

Ravens-Saints Coverage From the Week

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

Pre-Game and Halftime (10)
Game Day

The Bayou Blitz Pre-Game Show: Week 9 - Ravens vs Saints

By Brendan Boylan
Alvin Kamara vs. Cardinals | Week 7
Game Day

Saints Players Prop Bets vs. Ravens

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_19330268_168388561_lowres
Fantasy Football

Saints Fantasy Football: Start'em or Sit'em in Week 9

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_19115738_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Saints Inactives vs. Ravens: Jarvis Landry Out Fifth-Straight Game

By John Hendrix
USATSI_16565886_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Discipline of Saints Defense Will Be Tested by Ravens Offense

By Bob Rose
Howard 11-5
Game Day

Saints Transactions for Ravens Game

By Kyle T. Mosley
Andy Dalton
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Passing Attack vs. Ravens Pass Defense

By Bob Rose
USATSI_19330378 (1)
Game Day

Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow the Week 9 Ravens Game

By John Hendrix