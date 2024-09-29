Gear Up for Saints-Falcons Week 4: Everything You Need to Know Now!
Week 4 action across the NFL sees eight early kickoffs on Sunday, with the Saints (2-1) and Falcons (1-2) ready to do battle in Atlanta. New Orleans previously captured one division win in their home opener against the Panthers, and this is the first NFC South game for Raheem Morris' squad. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff.
Week 4 Saints Pregame Report vs. Falcons
All-Time Series: The Saints lead the all-time regular season series 55-54 and have won four of the past five matchups. Atlanta has one postseason win over New Orleans.
Where to Watch: FOX (12:00 p.m. CT) - Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Megan Olivi (field reporter)
Where to Stream: FuboTV, YouTube, Saints App, NFL+
Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter); SIRIUSXM: Falcons Feed | Saints Feed
Referee: John Hussey
Current Lines: Falcons -2.5 (O/U at 41.5)
Jersey Combo: White jerseys, White pants
Last 5 Matchups
- 1/7/24 - Saints 48, Falcons 17
- 11/26/23 - Falcons 24, Saints 15
- 12/18/22 - Saints 21, Falcons 18
- 9/11/22 - Saints 27, Falcons 26
- 1/9/22 - Saints 30, Falcons 20
Broadcast Map (via 506sports): CBS has the doubleheader this week, and the game is projected to be broadcast in green on FOX. Be sure that you check your local listings, as these maps are not official and subject to change.
Saints Notes and Storylines for Week 4
OLAVE TO PLAY: Chris Olave, who got hurt in Friday's practice and is dealing with a hamstring injury, is expected to play on Sunday. It tracks with everything that I've heard. Now, how much will Olave be a factor in this game? That remains to be seen. Regardless, Olave and Alvin Kamara (rib/hip) are both playing injured, as well as some other players out there. Not having Olave in the lineup versus having him in there does make a difference, but we'll see what his impact is going to be. I expect a big Taysom Hill game.
O-LINE IN FOCUS: No Erik McCoy (groin surgery) and Cesar Ruiz (knee) will mean others have to step up. Based on what I've seen and been told, it looks like New Orleans will roll with a line that looks like (left to right): Taliese Fuaga, Lucas Patrick, Shane Lemieux, Landon Young and Trevor Penning. Keeping the left side intact actually is a smart thing, but the concern will be how the team handles the interior rush of the Falcons and turning to a new center. The Saints have to manage for the foreseeable future without McCoy, and it's the first of those games. This will be a big game for Derek Carr too.
DEFENSIVE REBOUND: New Orleans shut the Eagles out on the scoreboard through three quarters, but the final quarter really hurt them and ended up spelling the difference in a loss. The explosive plays seem coachable and assignment based, so hopefully this doesn't happen again. Not having Demario Davis (hamstring) will hurt this team, but getting after Kirk Cousins with Chase Young and Carl Granderson will go a long way on Sunday. The Saints need their defense to play up a level and help keep them in games until the offense can catch up. It starts with the Falcons.
Week 4 Saints-Falcons Coverage
- Chris Olave is Expected to Suit Up in Thrilling Saints vs. Falcons Showdown
- Must-Read Fantasy Football Advice: Which Saints Players Should You Consider For Week 4?
- Saints Announce Practice Squad Elevation For Week 4 Showdown With Falcons
- Betting Guide: Must-Know New Orleans Saints Tips For Week 4!
- Key Saints Players Out for Week 4 – Full Injury Report!
- Saints Announce Uniform Combo For Falcons Game | Week 4
- Battered Saints Offense Must Rebound In Rivalry Showdown With Falcons
- First Look at Saints vs. Falcons in Week 4: NFC South Rivalry In Focus
- Saints Make Move To Strengthen Offensive Line After Erik McCoy’s Injury
- Familiar Faces Square Off When Saints and Falcons Renew Intense Rivalry
- Don't Miss Out: Will You Get the Saints vs. Falcons Live This Sunday on FOX?
- NFL Week 4: Can Saints and Falcons Overcome Potentially Major Line Troubles?