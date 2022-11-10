Skip to main content

Saints Thursday Injury Report for Week 10

Cam Jordan and Marcus Maye were new faces added to the Saints injury report on Thursday.

The Saints put out their second injury report of the week ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Steelers. There's two new faces added to the report, with both of them being defensive starters. Here's how things looked from Thursday.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Erik McCoy (calf), Andrus Peat (tricep), Pete Werner (ankle), Marcus Maye (abdomen)

LIMITED: Marcus Davenport (calf), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee), Cam Jordan (rest)

During the open portion of practice available to the media, Maye, Werner, Ingram, Lattimore, Ramczyk, Peat, McCoy, and Jordan were all not spotted. We got a glimpse of Trevor Penning doing work off to the side, who said that he's progressing towards a return.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

We'll get one last look at the Saints on Friday, but the team is traveling later Saturday for the game, and they'll have a better idea of who is going to be available then. If Werner doesn't go, then expect Kaden Elliss to have more reps. For McCoy, the plan sounds like it'll be Cesar Ruiz with Calvin Throckmorton at right guard.

The Saints made two roster adds on Thursday, signing offensive lineman Derrick Kelly and linebacker Kenny Young to the practice squad.

Read More Saints News

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

USATSI_18931015_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Saints Sign 2 Players to Active Roster

By Bob Rose
USATSI_16786743_168388561_lowres
Fantasy Football

Fantasy Football's Top Waiver-Wire Targets | Week 10

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_11894444_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Mistake-Prone Saints Passing Game Must Rebound Against Struggling Steelers Pass D

By Bob Rose
Bayou Blitz (8)
Podcasts

The Bayou Blitz Podcast - Saints vs Steelers Preview

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_19329677_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Kamara Has Trial Delayed Again

By Bob Rose
Erik McCoy -Saints Center Signs Contract Extension
News

Saints Injury Roundup: McCoy, Peat Do Not Practice on Estimated Wednesday Practice Report

By John Hendrix
Allen and Winston
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Unanswered Points: Allen's Decisions, QBs, and History

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_11894436_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Running Game Looks to Rebound At Steelers

By Bob Rose