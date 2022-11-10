The Saints put out their second injury report of the week ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Steelers. There's two new faces added to the report, with both of them being defensive starters. Here's how things looked from Thursday.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Erik McCoy (calf), Andrus Peat (tricep), Pete Werner (ankle), Marcus Maye (abdomen)

LIMITED: Marcus Davenport (calf), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee), Cam Jordan (rest)

During the open portion of practice available to the media, Maye, Werner, Ingram, Lattimore, Ramczyk, Peat, McCoy, and Jordan were all not spotted. We got a glimpse of Trevor Penning doing work off to the side, who said that he's progressing towards a return.

We'll get one last look at the Saints on Friday, but the team is traveling later Saturday for the game, and they'll have a better idea of who is going to be available then. If Werner doesn't go, then expect Kaden Elliss to have more reps. For McCoy, the plan sounds like it'll be Cesar Ruiz with Calvin Throckmorton at right guard.

The Saints made two roster adds on Thursday, signing offensive lineman Derrick Kelly and linebacker Kenny Young to the practice squad.

