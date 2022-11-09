Saints Wednesday Injury Report for Week 10
The Saints released an estimated participation report for today, as they did not actually practice. Dennis Allen said the team used Wednesday as a recovery day facing a short week. Here's how things look to start Week 10.
DID NOT PRACTICE: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Erik McCoy (calf), Andrus Peat (tricep), Pete Werner (ankle)
LIMITED: Marcus Davenport (calf), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee)
McCoy, Werner, and Davenport were all lost during the loss to the Ravens on Monday night. Werner was carted off, while McCoy limped off the field and Davenport also left the game. With Peat also being on the injury report, this isn't a great start to the week for the Saints.
Read More
We'll get out first physical glimpse of the team on Thursday during practice, but things are certainly not encouraging for an offensive line that is about to face T.J. Watt.
Read More Saints News
- Saints Inactives List: Week 9
- Saints Fantasy Football: Start'em or Sit'em in Week 9
- Discipline of Saints Defense Will Be Tested by Ravens Offense
- Saints Transactions for Ravens Game
- Saints Player Props Bets vs. Ravens
- Saints Passing Attack vs. Ravens Pass Defense
- Ravens vs. Saints Pregame Report - Week 9
- Saints X-Factors vs. Ravens
- Saints Final Injury Report for Week 9
- Demario Davis is Saints' Salute to Service Award Nominee for 2022
- Saints Designate S P.J. Williams for Return
- Saints to Place Michael Thomas on Injured Reserve
- Fantasy Football's Top Waiver-Wire Targets | Week 9
- First Look: Ravens vs. Saints
- Old-School Showdown: Saints Running Game vs. Ravens Run Defense