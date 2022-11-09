The Saints released an estimated participation report for today, as they did not actually practice. Dennis Allen said the team used Wednesday as a recovery day facing a short week. Here's how things look to start Week 10.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Erik McCoy (calf), Andrus Peat (tricep), Pete Werner (ankle)

LIMITED: Marcus Davenport (calf), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee)

McCoy, Werner, and Davenport were all lost during the loss to the Ravens on Monday night. Werner was carted off, while McCoy limped off the field and Davenport also left the game. With Peat also being on the injury report, this isn't a great start to the week for the Saints.

We'll get out first physical glimpse of the team on Thursday during practice, but things are certainly not encouraging for an offensive line that is about to face T.J. Watt.

