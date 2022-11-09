Skip to main content

Saints Wednesday Injury Report for Week 10

The Saints didn't practice on Wednesday, but put out an estimated participation report to kick off Week 10.

The Saints released an estimated participation report for today, as they did not actually practice. Dennis Allen said the team used Wednesday as a recovery day facing a short week. Here's how things look to start Week 10. 

DID NOT PRACTICE: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Erik McCoy (calf), Andrus Peat (tricep), Pete Werner (ankle)

LIMITED: Marcus Davenport (calf), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee)

McCoy, Werner, and Davenport were all lost during the loss to the Ravens on Monday night. Werner was carted off, while McCoy limped off the field and Davenport also left the game. With Peat also being on the injury report, this isn't a great start to the week for the Saints.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

We'll get out first physical glimpse of the team on Thursday during practice, but things are certainly not encouraging for an offensive line that is about to face T.J. Watt.

Read More Saints News

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

Allen and Winston
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Unanswered Points: Allen's Decisions, QBs, and History

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_11894436_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Running Game Looks to Rebound At Steelers

By Bob Rose
USATSI_19381854_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Week 9 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19285251_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Sign a RB Among Tuesday Moves

By Bob Rose
USATSI_17388182_168388561_lowres (1)
News

Saints Waive Wyatt Davis, Cut Jake Funk and Brett Hundley from Practice Squad

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19382086_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Filled With More Questions Than Answers

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19382053_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Game Recap: Ravens Squish Saints With Ease on Monday Night Football

By John Hendrix
Pete Werner
Game Day

Saints Injury Report: LB Pete Werner Injured

By Kyle T. Mosley