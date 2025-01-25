Week In Review: Biggest News and Storylines For the New Orleans Saints
The Saints offseason keeps moving along, as the regular season ended nearly four weeks ago. New Orleans had to deal with a crazy snowstorm this week, which put a damper on some of their coaching plans.
New Orleans is now the only team without a coach and can focus their efforts in getting someone hopefully before the Super Bowl at this point. Here's some things you might have missed this week with the black and gold.
Saints Head Coach Search Update
New Orleans has completed an in-person interview with Anthony Weaver (Dolphins) and Mike Kafka (Giants) is on Saturday. Mike McCarthy should be in next week. The Saints have also held a virtual interview with Joe Brady and had an in-person interview with Darren Rizzi. Kliff Kingsbury could be on the radar as well.
Aaron Glenn didn't even do an in-person interview with the Saints, while Pete Carroll went to the Raiders. Ben Johnson predictably went to the Bears, Liam Coen chose the Jaguars after a very crazy saga and Brian Schottenheimer went to the Cowboys.
Saints News
The Senior Bowl is next week, and a couple of Saints coaches are going to be there. Jahri Evans is coaching the offensive line for the American Team, which has some really nice LSU prospects on it. Kevin Petry will be there with him as well, coaching the wide receivers.
Alvin Kamara doesn't typically say a lot on social media, but did endorse his pick for the Saints next head coach in Darren Rizzi.
Demario Davis is one of five finalists for the NFLPA's Alan Page Community Award. That should get announced soon.
The coaching search has taken centerstage, but we did look at the state of another position in the offseason. The Saints wide receiver room needs another threat.
I've seen the Derek Carr Giants stuff, and everyone has to remember that this is just speculation. Nothing about this is true, just a possibility. What you need to know is that Carr has a no-trade clause and his future is not set in stone right now.
ESPN's Mel Kiper mocked a top-rated Michigan Wolverines defender to the Saints recently.
Dennis Allen might be in Chicago this season, and New Orleans actually plays up there in the regular season.
Rob Ryan is headed to USC to be a defensive assistant. Saints legend Reggie Bush desires to be a college coach one day.
Here's the former Saints players and coachs who will be in the NFL Championship games this weekend.
Saints Birthdays
- Dalton Hilliard (Jan. 21)
ICYMI: Who Is Mike Kafka Anyways?
Mike Kafka is another former player who was originally drafted by the Eagles in 2010, being the 122nd overall pick in the 4th Round. Philly went 10-6 and 8-8 in his first two seasons, with Kafka just appearing in four games in the 2011 season.
Kafka would suffer a fracture in his non-throwing hand in the 2012 preseason that opened the door for Nick Foles to be the backup. He'd bounce around six different teams from 2013-2015, with his last stop being in Cincinnati on their practice squad late in the season.
Kafka got his start in coaching with Northwestern in 2016 as a graduate assistant, but then paired up with Andy Reid and the Chiefs the following season to be an offensive quality control coach. He played under Reid and was drafted by him, and Reid has glowing things to say about him to this day.
From 2018-2019, Kafka became Kansas City's quarterback coach, and the following two seasons (2020-2021) the Chiefs added passing game coordinator to his responsibilities. He has a Super Bowl ring from the 2019 season. Naturally, during a four-year span with the Chiefs, he had Patrick Mahomes. That says enough.
Mahomes said this on Kafka during Super Bowl LVII Media Day, "Coach Kafka is a special person and a special coach. He kind of took me [under his wing], when he first got here he was quality control and that was my first year as a rookie. I spent a lot of hours with coach Kafka where he was teaching me the playbook and teaching me how to become a quarterback in the NFL. That continued for a long time."