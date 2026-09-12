Seahawks and Cowboys Are Ideal Trade Partners After Malik Davis Injury

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a major loss earlier this week when backup running back Malik Davis was carted off the field with a hip injury. His injury is said to be significant, and while they have a backup they trust in Emari Demarcado, they could still use more depth. That's why they could be interested in seeing if the Seattle Seahawks would be interested in making a trade.

Seattle might not be incredibly deep at the position either, but they have enough confidence in Jadarian Price and George Holani that they might be willing to move on from Emanuel Wilson. There were whispers throughout camp that the former Green Bay Packer wasn't a lock for the 53-man roster. While he made the initial cut, Wilson had just three yards on two attempts in Week 1.

Wilson hardly saw any action on offense, and had zero snaps on special teams. Ideally, the RB3 would typically help on special teams, but that wasn't the case with Wilson.

As for his potential replacement, Velus Jones Jr., he was used on coverage units and had 17 special teams snaps against the Patriots. He might not offer as much as a pure runner, but as an emergency option behind Price and Holani, Jones would be more than adequate. Seattle also has Jacardia Wright on the practice squad, who won fans over with his knack for breaking off the big run.

What could the Seahawks get in exchange for Emanuel Wilson?

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson and offensive coordinator Brian Fleury after the first training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks wouldn't get much in a trade for Wilson, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't listen. Dallas doesn't have a seventh-round pick in the 2027 NFL draft, but they might be willing to part with their sixth-rounder to bring in the extra depth. Seattle has plenty of picks in the upcoming draft and could add more with comp picks, but the extra ammunition could help them if they planned on moving up at any point.

Emanuel Wilson unlikely to finish the year on Seahawks' roster

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The main reason for considering a trade isn't what the Seahawks would get in exchange for Wilson, but just the fact they could get something.

Wilson isn't a bad reserve by any means, but he's third on the depth chart and will fall farther once Zach Charbonnet returns from his knee injury. At that point, Wilson will be in danger of being cut, which is why it could make sense to get something for him while a potential trade partner is out there.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter