Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Can Drake Thomas Earn Rotational Linebacker Role?
With OTAs now opening across the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in a little over two months, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we'll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios, and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
After playing in eight games with the Seahawks in 2023, will Drake Thomas rebound from injury and find a way to earn a rotational role in 2024?
Background
Thomas was a three-star recruit per 247 Sports and committed to play for NC State in the 2019 recruiting class. He played in four seasons for the Wolfpack, including playing with his brother and current Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Thayer Thomas. He was increasingly productive throughout his career. He finished with 292 tackles, including 46 for loss, 19 sacks, and four interceptions. Thomas went undrafted in the 203 NFL Draft and signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent. After being waived by the Raiders during final cuts, the Seahawks claimed him off waivers. During his rookie season, he played in eight games before being placed on injured reserve in November.
Scheme Fit
Despite his size, Thomas is a throwback middle linebacker who would play inside as the MIKE defender in Macdonald's defense. With his lack of speed, he's likely an early down player moving forward with special teams capabilities, which could still be a valuable asset for the Seahawks.
Best Case Scenario
Back to full health after a significant injury, Thomas thrives during training camp and the preseason during all phases and pushes one of Tyrell Dodson or Jerome Baker for a starting spot. At the very least, his play in the running game forces Macdonald to play him on early downs and he stuns as a contributor on defense for the Seahawks in 2024.
Worst Case Scenario
Clear size and athleticism limitations become a major hindrance for Thomas, especially coming off injury, and expose him in coverage on obvious passing downs. He gets pushed by the likes of Patrick O'Connell and Eason Gibbs for his roster spot and ultimately doesn't return on the practice squad after being released in late August.
What to Expect in 2024
Bringing him in for a top-30 visit before the 2023 draft, the Seahawks liked Thomas enough to not just claim him off waivers, but also played him right away on special teams upon arrival last season. He showed some nice ability on kick and punt coverage, but he only got five snaps on defense with three coming in his final game before an injury ended his season prematurely.
Going into 2024, Thomas has a chance to thrive under Macdonald's leadership in a linebacker room that has a significant amount of questions if he's healthy enough to compete. But he has yet to practice this spring and that makes his situation a bit more murky. Offering significant special teams experience, Thomas has enough talent to make the 53-man roster, but it won't be without a fight and will be health permitting.
Previous 90-Man Roundups
Buddha Jones | Devin Richardson | TaMerik Williams | Rason Williams II | Ro Torrence | Nathan Pickering | Dee Williams | Devere Levelston | Kobe Lewis | Sunny Anderson | Mike Novitsky | Max Pincher | Easton Gibbs | Hayden Hatten | Garret Greenfield| Carlton Johnson| Matt Gotel |George Holani | Cody White | Ty Okada