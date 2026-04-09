Texans 7-Round Mock Draft After Free Agency

The Houston Texans' bulk of free agency has wrapped up as we now enter the home stretch before the 2026 NFL Draft is upon us, providing another opportunity to bolster their roster to be even better than how they ended last year.

Having eight picks in the draft, with four in the top 70 selections, there's multiple directions the Texans may opt to go once they're on the clock from pick 28 onwards. Those potential options, though, might now be a bit more clearly defined following Houston's activity on the free agent market to fill some outstanding holes.

With that in mind, here's a fresh seven-round mock draft sorting through how the Texans could decide to approach their three days in Pittsburgh:

R1, P28: Kaydn Proctor | OT, Alabama

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Texans could go a lot of different directions here at 28 depending on how the board falls, but we'll pin them to pick up Kaydn Proctor; a massive 6-foot-7, 350-plus pound tackle coming off a First-Team All-SEC campaign, and could be a long-term option to slot in as a starter upfront in due time.

The jury is still out on whether Proctor is a better fit at tackle or guard in the pros, but that's nothing for the Texans to worry about in the moment. The top priority should simply be taking the best talent where available, and it's hard to find better talent on the offensive line around this range on the board.

R2, P38: Christen Miller | DT, Georgia

Nov 1, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) reacts after making a tackle against the Florida Gators at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Miller's fit in Houston makes a ton of sense. The 6-foot-4, 321-pounder fills a notable need on the Texans' front seven at the second defensive tackle next to Sheldon Rankins, has had multiple reported meetings with the team, and has his stock is falling right in the range of one of their first two picks in the top 40.

If the Texans really like what they've seen out of Miller through the pre-draft process, it's not too unfathomable to think they could prioritize his selection in round one. Though in this case, they'll be able to scoop him up at the top of day two.

R2, P59: Anthony Hill | LB, Texas

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Sure, the Texans did just make a deal with the New England Patriots to add a new linebacker to the roster in Marte Mapu. But don't expect that move to deter them from taking a shot on a talent like Anthony Hill Jr.

He's a well-rounded, tenacious defender with standout athletic traits at 6-foot-2, nearly 240 pounds, and a 4.51 40-yard dash, and can be a perfect young piece to join alongside Pro Bowler Azeez Al-Shaair in what would be a scary second level of this elite Texans unit.

R3, P69: Connor Lew | C, Auburn

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn offensive lineman Connor Lew (OL32) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Texans' offensive line reform continues with the pickup of Connor Lew; someone Houston has had a formal pre-draft meeting with, played at a high level in the SEC for three years, and could compete for the starting center spot on day one.

His ACL injury from October of 2025 does bring some added concern for his draft stock, but it’s a risk that the Texans can afford to take thanks to their extra flexibility of having four picks in the first two days.

R4, P106: Michael Trigg | TE, Baylor

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg (1) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another potential fit who offers impressive physical traits, Michael Trigg can be a unique weapon to slot into Houston's tight end room at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds to complement both C.J. Stroud and Dalton Schultz with another vertical threat factoring in at the position.

R5, P137: Emmett Johnson | RB, Nebraska

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson (RB10) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Houston's running back depth behind David Montgomery and Woody Marks could use another injection of young talent. Emmett Johnson can offer value as a receiver and a well-rounded back to help get this run game even more versatile than what last season set up to be.

R5, P167: Michael Taaffe | S, Texas

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas defensive back Michael Taaffe (DB51) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another Longhorn selection: Michael Taaffe is an experienced safety with five years of college experience and 36 starts. He was a productive ballhawk with seven picks in three years, and at worst, can provide special teams value off the jump to carve out a role on the roster from day one.

R7, P243: Vincent Anthony Jr. | ED, Duke

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr. (7) reacts after a play in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Vincent Anthony Jr.'s calling card is his rangy physical traits, standing at 6-foot-6, 258 pounds with 22.5 tackles for loss in his last two years with the Blue Devils. Still, he'll have to refine his game in several ways as a pass rusher before Houston could roll him out as a rotational part of their elite defensive front.