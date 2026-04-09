Texans 7-Round Mock Draft After Free Agency
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The Houston Texans' bulk of free agency has wrapped up as we now enter the home stretch before the 2026 NFL Draft is upon us, providing another opportunity to bolster their roster to be even better than how they ended last year.
Having eight picks in the draft, with four in the top 70 selections, there's multiple directions the Texans may opt to go once they're on the clock from pick 28 onwards. Those potential options, though, might now be a bit more clearly defined following Houston's activity on the free agent market to fill some outstanding holes.
With that in mind, here's a fresh seven-round mock draft sorting through how the Texans could decide to approach their three days in Pittsburgh:
R1, P28: Kaydn Proctor | OT, Alabama
The Texans could go a lot of different directions here at 28 depending on how the board falls, but we'll pin them to pick up Kaydn Proctor; a massive 6-foot-7, 350-plus pound tackle coming off a First-Team All-SEC campaign, and could be a long-term option to slot in as a starter upfront in due time.
The jury is still out on whether Proctor is a better fit at tackle or guard in the pros, but that's nothing for the Texans to worry about in the moment. The top priority should simply be taking the best talent where available, and it's hard to find better talent on the offensive line around this range on the board.
R2, P38: Christen Miller | DT, Georgia
Miller's fit in Houston makes a ton of sense. The 6-foot-4, 321-pounder fills a notable need on the Texans' front seven at the second defensive tackle next to Sheldon Rankins, has had multiple reported meetings with the team, and has his stock is falling right in the range of one of their first two picks in the top 40.
If the Texans really like what they've seen out of Miller through the pre-draft process, it's not too unfathomable to think they could prioritize his selection in round one. Though in this case, they'll be able to scoop him up at the top of day two.
R2, P59: Anthony Hill | LB, Texas
Sure, the Texans did just make a deal with the New England Patriots to add a new linebacker to the roster in Marte Mapu. But don't expect that move to deter them from taking a shot on a talent like Anthony Hill Jr.
He's a well-rounded, tenacious defender with standout athletic traits at 6-foot-2, nearly 240 pounds, and a 4.51 40-yard dash, and can be a perfect young piece to join alongside Pro Bowler Azeez Al-Shaair in what would be a scary second level of this elite Texans unit.
R3, P69: Connor Lew | C, Auburn
The Texans' offensive line reform continues with the pickup of Connor Lew; someone Houston has had a formal pre-draft meeting with, played at a high level in the SEC for three years, and could compete for the starting center spot on day one.
His ACL injury from October of 2025 does bring some added concern for his draft stock, but it’s a risk that the Texans can afford to take thanks to their extra flexibility of having four picks in the first two days.
R4, P106: Michael Trigg | TE, Baylor
Another potential fit who offers impressive physical traits, Michael Trigg can be a unique weapon to slot into Houston's tight end room at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds to complement both C.J. Stroud and Dalton Schultz with another vertical threat factoring in at the position.
R5, P137: Emmett Johnson | RB, Nebraska
Houston's running back depth behind David Montgomery and Woody Marks could use another injection of young talent. Emmett Johnson can offer value as a receiver and a well-rounded back to help get this run game even more versatile than what last season set up to be.
R5, P167: Michael Taaffe | S, Texas
Another Longhorn selection: Michael Taaffe is an experienced safety with five years of college experience and 36 starts. He was a productive ballhawk with seven picks in three years, and at worst, can provide special teams value off the jump to carve out a role on the roster from day one.
R7, P243: Vincent Anthony Jr. | ED, Duke
Vincent Anthony Jr.'s calling card is his rangy physical traits, standing at 6-foot-6, 258 pounds with 22.5 tackles for loss in his last two years with the Blue Devils. Still, he'll have to refine his game in several ways as a pass rusher before Houston could roll him out as a rotational part of their elite defensive front.
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Jared Koch is the Publisher of Houston Texans On SI. He has covered the NFL & NBA with On SI since 2023, and is a graduate of Western Kentucky University.Follow jjaredkoch